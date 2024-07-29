Earthquakes happen all the time, you just can't feel them. A guide to how they're measured

Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
·6 min read

About 55 earthquakes a day – 20,000 a year – are recorded by the National Earthquake Information Center. Most are tiny and barely noticed by people living where they happen. But some are strong enough to shake things off walls, cause cracks in foundations and, in the worst cases, bring entire buildings down.

How the strength of quakes is measured has changed over the years, so you'll see references to the Richter Scale, earthquake magnitude and intensity. Here's a quick primer on what they mean and – more importantly – what they feel like.

What does magnitude mean in an earthquake?

Magnitude is a measurement of the strength of an earthquake. Officially it's called the moment magnitude scale. It's a logarithmic scale, meaning each number is 10 times as strong as the one before it. So a 5.0 earthquake is ten times stronger than a 4.0.

The magnitude and effect of an earthquake, according to Michigan Technological University:

  • Below 2.5: Generally not felt

  • 2.5 to 5.4: Minor or no damage

  • 5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings

  • 6.1 to 6.9: Serious damage

  • 8.0 or greater: Massive damage, can destroy communities

A major earthquake measuring 7.4 hit Taiwan early Wednesday, killing 9 and injuring at least 1,000. A 7.4 earthquake is exponentially more destructive than the 4.8 quake that struck central New Jersey Friday morning.
A major earthquake measuring 7.4 hit Taiwan early Wednesday, killing 9 and injuring at least 1,000. A 7.4 earthquake is exponentially more destructive than the 4.8 quake that struck central New Jersey Friday morning.

You might also have heard the term "the Richter Scale" used to describe earthquakes, but it is no longer commonly used because it was only valid for certain earthquake frequencies and distance ranges. Magnitude has replaced it, expressed as "a 4.0 magnitude earthquake."

What are earthquake intensity scales?

Earthquake intensity is a slightly different number that measures people's on-the-ground descriptions. It explains the severity of the temblor's shaking and its effects on people and the environment, according to the California Earthquake Authority.

The scale is given in Roman numerals.

  • I – Not Felt: Felt only under especially favorable conditions

  • II – Weak: Felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.

  • III – Weak: Standing cars may rock slightly. Vibration similar to the passing of a truck.

  • IV – Light: Felt indoors by many. Dishes, windows, doors disturbed.

  • V – Moderate: Felt by nearly everyone; many awakened. some dishes, windows broken. Unstable objects overturned.

  • VI – Strong: Felt by all, many frightened. Some heavy furniture moved; a few instances of fallen plaster. Damage slight.

  • VII – Very Strong: Considerable damage in poorly built or badly designed structures; some chimneys broken.

  • VIII – Severe: Damage great in poorly built structures. Fall of chimneys, factory stacks, columns, monuments, walls. Heavy furniture overturned.

  • IX - Violent: Damage considerable in specially designed structures; well-designed frame structures thrown out of plumb.

  • X – Extreme: Some well-built wooden structures destroyed; most masonry and frame structures destroyed. Rail bent.

Why does an earthquake's depth matter?

Magnitude measures how strong a quake is. That said, how much the ground shakes depends on an earthquake's intensity, which in turn depends on two things: how far away the actual site of the temblor was and the kind of soil it which it occurs.

This is why an earthquake's depth is often given. The epicenter of the Northridge earthquake in Los Angeles in 1994 was in the San Fernando Valley, the point where the quake was strongest. But the hypocenter, the location where the quake actually occurred, was more than 11 miles underground. If it had been closer to the surface, the 6.7 magnitude quake would have been even more devastating.

The type of ground matters, too. Bedrock shakes least, sand and gravel as much as two times more, and mud and landfill as much as five times more. This was a major factor in why some areas of San Francisco suffered more than others in the Loma Prieta quake of 1989.

There are lots of quakes, we don't feel them all

Worldwide, there are on average about 16 major earthquakes in any given year, 15 in the magnitude 7.0 range and one 8.0 or greater, according to records going back to 1900.

The United States typically has around 63 earthquakes between magnitude 5.0 and 5.9 each year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, about five between 6.0 and 6.9 and fewer than one between 7.0 and 7.9.

Click here to see the USDA shake map for the most recent earthquakes.

More earthquakes are being recorded around the globe, but that doesn’t mean there are more earthquakes happening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Instead, it’s because there are more measurement devices, called seismometers, that record vibrations and they have been deployed in more places.

Earthquakes are a natural part of life on Earth, a geologically active planet with seven major tectonic plates. These are continent-size slabs of rock that glide over the planet’s mantle, constantly but very slowly reshaping Earth’s landscape.

Why real earthquakes aren't like in the movies

Though movies like "San Andreas" and "Earthquake" show entire coastlines dropping into the ocean, it's not going to happen.

According to the U.S. Geological Service, while a "mega-quake" with a magnitude of 10 or larger is "theoretically possible," it's very unlikely.

The magnitude of an earthquake depends in part on the length of the geological fault on which the quake occurs. Longer faults result in stronger earthquakes.

There are no known faults capable of generating a magnitude 10 or larger. The San Andreas fault of movie fame couldn't produce a quake larger than about 8.3 given its length, according to the USGS.

The largest earthquake in U.S. history was the 1964 Good Friday quake in Alaska, a 9.2 magnitude temblor that killed 131 people. It lasted four and a half minutes and ran along the Aleutian fault.

What's the chance of an aftershock?

Any time there's an earthquake, one concern is that it was merely a foreshock to a bigger quake that's coming.

Globally, the probability that one earthquake will be followed by a large earthquake within three days is somewhere just over 6%, according to the USGS.

That means whenever there's an earthquake, there's about a 94% chance that it wasn't a foreshock and there won't be any more quakes linked to it.

The numbers are a little different for California, which is very seismically active. There, about half of the biggest earthquakes were preceded by foreshocks, according to the USGS. But that means half were not.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to know if any one quake is a foreshock.

Aftershocks are defined as smaller earthquakes that happen in days after a larger quake. As the USGS puts it, they represent "minor readjustments along the portion of a fault that slipped at the time of the mainshock."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earthquake guide: Details on magnitude, how intensity is measured

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • First images of Jasper after 100m high wildfire hit

    The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.

  • Solar storms could spark bright auroras across Canada starting tonight

    Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!

  • Hundreds under evacuation order in B.C. as wildfires grow

    Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S

  • Storm tracker: Tropical wave in central Atlantic could become tropical depression this week

    The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave near the Leeward Islands that could become a tropical depression this week.

  • Jasper damage map released after park’s largest wildfire in century

    After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.

  • 5,000 rescued from flooding in North Korea, state media says

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.

  • Parks Canada, Guilbeault defend wildfire preparation policies after Jasper blaze

    JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.

  • Storm threat continues overnight for Winnipeg, northwest Ontario

    Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario

  • Jasper damage surveyed in 1st media tour since wildfire

    The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.

  • Fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching Taylor Swift concert for free

    Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.

  • Firefighters helped by cooler weather battle blaze that has scorched area size of Los Angeles

    FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California received some help from the weather Saturday hours after it exploded in size, scorching an area greater than the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.

  • US Farmers Want to Adapt to Climate Change, But Crop Insurance Won’t Let Them

    (Bloomberg) -- In Kansas, where a prolonged drought has killed crops and eroded the soil, Gail Fuller’s farm is like an oasis. Sheep, cows and chickens graze freely on crops and vegetation in a paradisiacal mess.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTraders Fret as 32-Hour Central Bank Spree Hangs Over MarketFrench Internet Lines Cut in Latest Attack During OlympicsMaduro Regime Accuses

  • Take a gander at who's honking back in these daily New Maryland traffic tie-ups

    Love 'em or hate 'em, the Canada geese of New Maryland are creating quite a stir.With only one way in and out of the village south of Fredericton, drivers are often held up by a gaggle of geese crossing Route 101 near the Baker Brook culvert.In fact, the flock's crossing is so frequent, New Maryland has installed seasonal geese-crossing signs to alert motorists.Roger Shannon has lived in the community of about 4,100 his whole life and knows all about the geese and the delays they cause. He said

  • All quiet on the Canadian front, except in these stormy regions

    It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country

  • 4 Used Cars With the Best Gas Mileage If You’re on a Budget

    If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...

  • California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

    (Reuters) -Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span. The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and has directed his team to do everything possible to support efforts to fight it, a White House official said.

  • Raging fires cast a smoky pall over Eastern Canada’s clear skies

    Notice a milky haze covering up the blue skies over Ontario and Quebec this weekend?

  • Opinion: Americans don’t have enough in the bank to weather unrelenting disasters

    As disaster devastation increases, many lack the financial preparedness skills and tools necessary to bounce back and think FEMA aid will be enough, writes Daniel Kaniewski.

  • A move to limit fowl in Iowa's capital eggs residents on to protest with a chicken parade

    Residents with backyard coops in Iowa's capital city paraded with some of their chickens Monday from the Iowa Statehouse to City Hall after local officials ruffled their feathers by proposing stricter limits on raising birds in residential neighborhoods. Ed and Mary Byrnes Fallon, the operators of an urban farm in Des Moines, hatched the protest after the City Council unveiled the proposal earlier this month to limit fowl play — and potential noise, smell and mess.

  • Mudslide kills 15 people near tourist site in China as rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region

    BEIJING (AP) — Fifteen people were killed after a mudslide hit a homestay house in a tourist area in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.