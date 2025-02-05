Earthquakes keep rattling Greece's volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes

Derek Gatopoulos
·2 min read

SANTORINI, Greece (AP) — Earthquakes rattled Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes through the night and into Wednesday as authorities bolstered their emergency plans in case the temblors are a harbinger of a larger quake to come.

Rescue crews with a sniffer dog and drones have been deployed on Santorini as a precaution since Sunday, while authorities have banned access to several coastal areas and ordered schools to shut for the week.

Local authorities on several other islands in the Cyclades also shut down schools, while public events on Santorini have been banned.

Thousands of residents and visitors have already left Santorini, frightened by the hundreds of earthquakes measuring between magnitude 3 and magnitude 5 that have struck the area since the weekend, with ferry lines and commercial airlines adding flights and ships to their schedules this week to accommodate the increased demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, ferry services were disrupted on Wednesday due to rough weather.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to attend an emergency meeting at the Civil Protection Ministry in the capital, Athens, to discuss the situation later in the day.

The quakes, which all have epicenters beneath the seabed between Santorini and the nearby island of Amorgos, have so far caused no injuries or major damage, although limited rockslides and cracks in some older buildings have been reported on Santorini.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active part of the world and earthquakes are frequent. But it is extremely rare for any part of the country to experience such an intense barrage of frequent earthquakes.

Predicting earthquakes is not scientifically possible, and experts cannot yet determine definitively whether what has been occurring between Santorini and Amorgos could be a precursor to a significantly larger earthquake, or is part of an earthquake swarm that could continue shaking the area with small or moderate intensity quakes for weeks or months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, authorities said monitors had picked up increased volcanic activity within Santorini’s caldera, or flooded crater, but scientists say this is unrelated to the current quakes. They have also said the seismic activity is unlikely to trigger either of the two volcanoes in the area.

Southeast Aegean regional governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos told Greek state television that the country’s electricity provider had sent staff and equipment to the island to prepare contingency plans in case of power cuts.

Digital Governance Deputy Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis said the government was working with telecommunications providers to ensure backup plans in case of a network outage in the area.

___

Associated Press writer Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece, contributed to this report.

Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Widespread snowfall in Ontario means a near-miss of 1,500-km stretch of ice

    It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday

  • Active storm track in Ontario will bring multiple chances of winter weather

    Monday's messy mix of winter weather in southern Ontario was just the appetizer for what's to come, with multiple systems targeting the region with more snowfall, and the risk of freezing rain, rain and ice in the coming days

  • 2.2 billion gallons of water flowed out of California reservoirs because of Trump’s order to open dams

    There are two major problems with Trump’s order, water experts said: The water will not flow to Los Angeles, and it is being wasted by being released during the wet winter season.

  • Alberta woman fined $15K after pleading guilty to importing serval cats

    OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.

  • Some B.C. schools cancel in-person learning as snow batters South Coast, Vancouver Island

    Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of

  • Atmospheric river slams California with heavy rain: Latest forecast

    An atmospheric river is pounding Northern California with heavy rain and the threat of flooding before heading to Southern California. On Tuesday, the highest threat for flash flooding will be in the San Francisco Bay area, where some spots have already recorded more than 3 inches of rain. The Bay area is under a flood warning and flood advisory.

  • Schools shut as tremors shake Greece’s ‘Instagram island’

    The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.

  • Atmospheric river will continue to drench portions of California, forecasters say

    At atmospheric river continues to slam portions of California Tuesday, with multiple inches of rain expected until Wednesday morning.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.

  • Wilted leaves signal bigger hit to Argentina's soy, corn harvest

    STORY: Argentinian farmer Dario Sabini's corn plants should be green at this time of year.Instead, they are dry and crinkle between his fingers as his town suffers under a recent drought. "We are seeing here corn that's already gone. The plant is already yellow, it will not come back,” he said. Sabini is a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo, about 125 miles from Buenos Aires. He's one of thousands of rural farmers affected by dry and hot weather since January amid the La Niña climate phenomenon. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy oil and meal, as well as the third top exporter of corn. Dry weather has forced grains exchanges in the country to cut their forecasts for the current crop.The Buenos Aires grains exchange currently estimates 49.6 million tons of soybeans and 49 million tons for corn in the 2024/2025 harvest.Farmers like Sabini say the reality is likely worse.Agro-climatologist Eduardo Sierra, who advises the grains exchange, explains:"If it started raining now you could have 45 million tons of each crop (soy and corn). Every week that passes in February without rain, you lose 5 million tons of each crop."Juan Gardey is also a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo.Looking over his wilting soybean plants, he says they urgently need rain to improve crop yields. "The first soybeans were doing very well, they were very beautiful up to the blooming stage and then it got complicated without water. You can see many ruined flowers from stopping during development."A smaller harvest could be a major problem for Argentina, which relies heavily on grain exports for much-needed foreign currency to prop up its embattled economy. Concerned by the situation, the government of President Javier Milei last month cut taxes at least until the end of June on agricultural exports, in order to speed up grain sales.Some experts are predicting rain to arrive in the next few weeks, but the amount and area of coverage are big unknowns.

  • Hour-by-hour snow, sleet, ice projections for South-Central Pennsylvania

    A winter storm is headed toward South-Central Pennsylvania and it could bring a bit of everything; snow, sleet and freezing rain.

  • San Francisco slammed by damaging winds as atmospheric river event soaks Northern California

    Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, which just reopened after last month's devastating Palisades Fire, is closing again Tuesday due to concerns about potential mudslides, landslides and debris flows from a prolonged atmospheric river event.

  • Thousands evacuate Santorini as more earthquakes strike island

    Hundreds of earthquakes have rattled the island since Sunday, leading emergency flights to be scheduled.

  • Dense Morning Fog Blankets Florida's East Coast

    Dense fog shrouded parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast early on the morning of February 3.Footage filmed by Joel Albair shows buildings, trees and waves disappearing into the mist in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday morning.The National Weather Service issued a fog advisory for the area, warning locals of low visibility and urging motorists to remain vigilant on the roads. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful

  • 2 More Victims of Palisades Fire Have Been Identified Nearly 1 Month After Blaze Began

    Rory Sykes, 32, and Elizabeth Morgan, 79, are the 19th and 20th victims to be identified

  • Vancouver Island drivers urged to stay off snowy roads

    Vancouver Island continues to cope with fresh snow snarling traffic. Clean-up crews have been mobilized to get traffic moving again. But as Claire Palmer reports, officials are saying if you aren’t prepared to drive in the snow, don't.

  • Localized heavy snowfall in south B.C., including east Vancouver Island

    A winter storm watch was issued for east Vancouver Island. Snowfall warnings continue for the south coast. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details on the treacherous travel ahead.

  • Electric trucks cheaper than diesel vehicles on long-haul routes in Shenzhen trial: expert

    Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t

  • What’s causing an earthquake swarm in Greece?

    Thousands of people have evacuated the Greek island of Santorini after hundreds of small earthquakes have intensified. The eruption of a nearby volcano is not likely, but there is concern a larger earthquake could strike.

  • B.C. wildfire crews return from California deployment to combat L.A. fires

    VICTORIA — More than 30 firefighters from British Columbia's Wildfire Service have returned home from a deployment fighting large fires that destroyed thousands of homes around Southern California.