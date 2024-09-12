What easing inflation means for Hoosiers

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- AST SpaceMobile Inc., the tiny telecom company that wants to compete with SpaceX, has become one of the hottest stocks in the world this year after soaring from $2 to $28 in just six months. Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025UC Berkeley Gives Transfer Students