Easley Police Department made an arrest in connection to murder of Kavyza Brown
Easley Police Department made an arrest in connection to murder of Kavyza Brown
Easley Police Department made an arrest in connection to murder of Kavyza Brown
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
Police in Turks and Caicos have charged an American woman with ammunition possession -- a crime that carries a minimum penalty of 12 years -- after airport officials alleged they found illegal ammunition in her luggage. Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, was visiting Turks and Caicos with her daughter for Mother's Day when, during a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport Monday, officials claim to have found two rounds of ammunition in her bag, police said.
WINNIPEG — The ex-wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki recounted her violent marriage with the man during the second week of his murder trial. The woman told court she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, while she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," the 44-year-old testified Thursday. Skibicki, 37
The 23-year-old posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Matt Ryan with the hashtag #couple
William Leasure, killer cop, still denies the big crimes, the ones that put him in prison: orchestrating the contract murders of a beauty shop employee and a jazz bassist.
Accused serial rapist Richard Mantha has suffered a serious stroke while in custody awaiting the continuation of his sexual assault trial, CBC News has learned. Mantha, 60, faces 20 charges in connection with allegations he drugged and raped women predominantly from Calgary's sex trade. His trial is set to resume in November after he fired his lawyers mid-trial back in January.Mantha suffered the stroke last week, according to a source who says he remains in hospital.Defence lawyer Marc Crerar c
Amandeep Singh, the fourth man charged in connection with the killing of prominent Sikh-Canadian activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was already caught up in the Canadian justice system at the time of Nijjar's death, CBC News has learned.The Indian national, who entered Canada on a temporary visa, appeared in a Surrey, B.C. courtroom to answer charges on an unrelated matter just two days before, according to police, he lay in wait for Nijjar at the entrance to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Nijjar was
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy in which two guards were killed. Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long and violent criminal history that has now culminated in a high-profile search. Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf).
Dion Lamont Montgomery allegedly told police he was using PCP when he shot his baby boy, court records show
Garry Hans, whose mother was one of the victims, said after the verdict was read he felt as if his mother and other family members were standing with them and saying thanks; another family member added that Gurpreet's conviction was the best Mother's Day present for Hans and the family.
Investigators have located a boat that may have struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.
Grisly alleged details emerged in the death of missing mom Briana Winston, 23, that “not even we were expecting to hear,” a Georgia police official said Monday
Kouri Richins had fallen more than $3 million in debt by the time of her husband's death
Cheri Marler, 53, was convicted on May 10 of murdering and abusing Annabelle Noles, who was killed in Nov. 2022
On the night of April 19, 2023, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak allegedly threw large landscaping rocks toward cars, hitting seven vehicles, prosecutors said. Three people were hurt and one person -- Alexa Bartell -- was killed when her car was struck as she drove near Denver, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and crime of violence, prosecutors said.
Beth Ann White sentenced to 110 years in prison for drunken crash that killed 2
The National Park Service is seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an archeological theft at Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The incident occurred on March 23 at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park, NPS said this week while releasing stills of the suspects from a trail camera video. "In a video recorded at the archeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them," NPS said in a release Wednesday.
A Calgary man who killed his abusive father "because he saw no way out" should be handed the minimum parole ineligibility period, his lawyer argued Wednesday.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.Vincent fatally stabbed his father Kwan Fong, 70, in January 2019.Defence lawyers Katherin Beyak and Curtis Mennie had asked the jury to return a manslaughter verdict, arguing their client's disabilities coupled with the abuse meant he co
The man accused of driving under the influence and causing the deaths of eight farm workers in a crash in north-central Florida has been denied bond.