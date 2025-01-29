East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King suspended from office
A Special Commission of three retired judges has made the decision to suspend East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office on Tuesday.
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the globe, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed. On Tuesday, contractors and partners who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began receiving such memos to stop work immediately, sources said.
“I started having symptoms as a teen, and every doctor told me they didn’t find anything wrong.”
"I've always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny skinny guy?" the actor said
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said vaccines are not safe. His support for abortion access has made conservatives uncomfortable. And farmers across the Midwest are nervous over his talk of banning corn syrup and pesticides from America's food supply.
Students and faculty were shocked to find Norwich University’s Class of 1959 Bridge vandalized Monday morning. The bridge connects the civilian and military campuses.
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said
As Health P.E.I. brings back a mandatory masking policy on Monday in its facilities to prevent more people from getting sick, an infectious disease specialist says while masking is helpful, other precautions are essential.Starting Jan. 27, Health P.E.I. has made masks mandatory for all visitors and staff at its facilities.The policy, introduced in response to ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health-care system and a rise in respiratory illnesses, aims to protect both patients and healthcar
An Alberta MLA who hosted a town hall meeting last spring which aimed to persuade the government to end COVID mRNA vaccines for children said he would like to see his government follow through on recommendations made in the newly released provincial COVID-19 task force report. Eric Bouchard, the UCP MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, said the findings of the report were "shocking" and that the information it presents to the public is "long overdue." "I think it's up to cabinet now to follow the leadershi
Lizzo says she's feeling "happy" as she celebrates reaching her weight loss goal amid her fitness journey. "I haven't seen this number since 2014!"
Chilean men indicted in burglary spree possibly linked to break-in at Burrow's home due back in court Monday
Tuskegee Airmen history removed from Air Force training
Deputies: Father charged with murdering daughter in Sycamore Township
At first, much the same. But inevitably dangerous diseases would resurge in a country that isn’t prepared for them.
Eric Green weather January 27
On Jan. 28, 2020, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry held a news conference announcing B.C.'s first confirmed case of COVID-19, setting into motion what would be months of public health restrictions and uncertainty amid the world's worst pandemic in over a century.Five years later, Henry is reflecting on the "collective trauma" that people endured and says kindness is needed now "more than ever" to get through other tough problems."We've been through a very difficult five years. Everybod
'Thank you': Rogers mother reacts to arrest of daughter's accused killer in Mexico
Ollie has just celebrated his 8th birthday with a camping trip similar to the one he was on three years ago ahead of his family learning of his diagnosis