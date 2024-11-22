East Coast Floridians help Tampa Bay residents impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton
After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, a group from Florida’s east coast wanted to help storm victims.
After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, a group from Florida’s east coast wanted to help storm victims.
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
Pat King, centre, is surrounded by supporters as he leaves the Ottawa Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)Pat King, a key figure in what became the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in early 2022, has been found guilty of five charges for his role in the protest.Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland delivered his decision at the Ottawa Courthouse on Friday morning.King has been found guilty of five charges: two counts of disobeying a court order and one
As BC Hydro crews work to restore power from the bomb cyclone, another storm steps onto the West Coast stage for this weekend, threatening even more rain, snow and strong winds.
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
"He accidentally stabbed and blinded (in one eye) the nicest kid in the school by throwing a stick at him."
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
Susan Smith drowned her two sons in 1994
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh visits a warehouse storing missile fragments in Kyiv, where investigators discover US circuitry inside North Korean missiles after a deadly strike.
Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
A teenager accused of murdering a 27-year-old woman at a railway station has refused to appear for his first crown court hearing. Deng Chol Majek, 18, is charged with the murder of Rhiannon Skye Whyte, who was stabbed at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands, last month. Ms Whyte died in hospital surrounded by family three days after being attacked on the evening of 20 October.
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Botham Jean's 2018 killing and is currently serving a 10 year sentence
McGregor was accused of "brutally" assaulting a woman in a Dublin hotel in Dec. 2018
Kelsey Detoro was surprised to see her late dad's best friends at her bridal shower
Winter is waking up in Ontario, with a much colder pattern and snow on the horizon