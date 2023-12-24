East of England Ambulance Service employs 119 new front-line staff

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was now offering better career development

An ambulance service said it had employed 119 new front-line staff in the past three months.

East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said the recruits, including 53 paramedics and 48 care assistants, would help it cope with winter demands.

It added it hoped to take on more staff in the coming months.

Its chief executive urged people to help the service by only calling 999 in an emergency and taking extra precautions.

EEAS covers Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Chief executive Tom Abell said: "We have taken action and increased the number of front-line clinicians we have on the road and within our control centres, and we're planning for the future by offering better career development and working to increase our frontline teams further over the coming months."

EEAS said it was also looking longer term with a five-year workforce plan which includes a focus on upskilling the workforce and boosting career progression.

Despite the success of its recruitment drive, EEAST urged people to do what they could to reduce pressure on the service.

Mr Abell said: "These cold months significantly increase the demand for our services and we're reaching out to all of our communities for their support.

"You can make a difference by making use of alternatives from 999 when it's not an emergency and by taking extra precautions to avoid common winter risks."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830