East London dealer who would throw drugs over prison walls jailed for 22 years

Mohammed Jakir Hussain has been jailed for 22 years (Met Police)

A man from east London who threw drugs over a prison wall to supply them to inmates has been jailed for 22 years.

Mohammed Jakir Hussain, 30, from Stepney Green, was found guilty of helping to distribute around 80kg of drugs valued at around £8m.

In 2021, officers in Tower Hamlets suspected Hussain to be a “significant figure” in a large-scale drug operation after receiving intelligence.

He was discovered to be involved in the sale of cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Officers later uncovered his involvement in incriminating conversations on EncroChat, a messaging system used widely by criminals to smuggle drugs into and around the UK.

However, no evidence was found linking him to having an account on the platform.

Officers also discovered evidence of Hussain making trips to a prison to throw drugs over the wall and provide them to prisoners.

He was also in contact with a prisoner who had a mobile phone, evidenced by Google Map screenshots used to plan the smuggling operation.

Their discussions involved plans to involve retail workers to smuggle items and the use of a drone to transport drugs.

Police analysts examined months of communication data from seven phones belonging to Hussain to gather evidence against him.

Hussain pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

In April 2023, he was found guilty of involvement in the distribution of Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply heroin, possession of Class B drugs and attempting to smuggle prohibited items into a prison.

Detective Inspector Dave Chambers, leading the investigation said: “I have seen first-hand the devastating impact that drugs can have on individuals, families and communities and this is what drives us to bring criminals like Hussain to justice.

“Our dedicated officers work tirelessly to intercept drug trafficking operations and prevent harmful substances from reaching our streets. Their efforts have disrupted a major criminal plot and protected vulnerable members of society from falling victim to the dangers of substance abuse.”

Hussain was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 28.