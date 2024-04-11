East Mount Zion Church close to entering phase two of restoration
In the middle of Cleveland Clinic’s skyscrapers is the East Mount Zion Baptist Church, which is a piece of Cleveland’s history.
Jennifer Pan was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in Canada. She's the subject of the documentary, "What Jennifer Did."
Police said a neighbor asked them to perform a wellness check at the residence after seeing packages piling up outside.
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, spoke at her sentencing hearing moments before being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by the judge.
A Florida mother was sentenced Tuesday to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter's diary four years ago to the conservative group Project Veritas. Aimee Harris was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who called the Palm Beach, Florida, woman's actions “despicable.” Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 that was paid by Project Veritas for personal items belonging to the president's daughter, Ashley Biden.
The arrest is just the latest setback for Kelley, who has been in and out of jail amid a string of legal problems stretching back to 2016, when she was arrested for possession of meth
“I’m a good kid, I get A’s in school, I play football,” the teen can be heard telling police officers in body camera footage.
Hamas has indicated it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for the first phase of a ceasefire deal, according to an Israeli official and a source familiar with the discussions, raising fears that more hostages may be dead than are publicly known.
Amy Brasher is charged with premediated murder in the Dec. 26 killing of her 3-year-old grandson, Carson Brasher in Hardin County, Tennessee.
A 22-year-old French woman whose blood-drained body was found in an abandoned church in northern Italy’s Aosta Valley over the weekend had been looking for a haunted house believed to contain ghosts, according to police.
The 25-year-old man was named as the suspect following the fatal attack on Saturday
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple’s 4-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed. Brian Dorsey, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said in an email. It was the first execution in Missouri this year
A US Navy reconnaissance aircraft spotted the men, who had been stuck on a tiny island in the Pacific for more than a week.
A Calgary man who drove over his wife with a U-Haul and left her to die alone in the middle of a snow-covered road had his second-degree murder conviction overturned and is now guilty of manslaughter, the province's top court ruled Tuesday.Ronald John Candaele killed Melissa Blommaert on Feb. 10, 2020.Following a trial in 2021, Candaele was convicted of second-degree murder when the judge found the killer intended to drive over his wife causing injuries that he would have known were likely to le
The man who was behind the wheel in a crash in downtown Vancouver three years ago, killing a baby and seriously hurting her father, has been acquitted on all charges. Kristen Robinson reports.
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured two Black men for hours were sentenced in state court Wednesday to 15 to 45 years in prison.
A former Virginia elementary school administrator was indicted last month and charged with eight felony counts after a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher last year.
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said crews spotted the five people on their capsized vessel on Sunday, April 7
Tyler Coenraads of N.C. got out of the vehicle he was in and pushed a 73-year-old to the ground before fleeing, police allege
A witness has testified that Christian Brueckner wanted money and that he "knows" convicted sex offender took toddler
Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly defrauded an elderly couple out of $13,000 by impersonating a police officer.In a news release, police say an elderly couple received a phone call in January from someone claiming to be a police officer. The release says the victims were told their credit cards were fraudulently used and the couple needed to turn the cards over to them.The victims were told a courier would pick up the credit cards, police say, and the victims were advis