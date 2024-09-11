Eastbound Interstate 70 closes at C-470 for a crash investigation, CSP says
Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at C-470 for a crash investigation Wednesday just before 7:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said.
According to Consumer Affairs, "the average car costs around $900 per year to repair and maintain." But some vehicles cost their owners twice that much money or more to keep up and running every year....
A Windsor woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence.They say the victim was assaulted in a vehicle, then knocked to the ground after she exited the vehicle and the driver sped away. The 36-year-old was found in the area of Pillette Road — between Plymouth Drive and Grand Marais Road East — around 2 a.m. Sunday."Officers arrived at the scene and located a critically injured woman being treated by paramedics," police said in a
After an already turbulent travel season, Air Canada is warning it could start grounding planes ahead of a potential pilots' strike. Mackenzie Gray explains when the stoppage could start and how it could play out, the disagreements between the company and the pilots' union in negotiations for a new deal, and how affected passengers may be entitled to compensation.
Police are investigating why the traffic stop escalated.
A former Minnesota state trooper allegedly responsible for a car crash that killed an 18-year-old cheerleader is no longer employed by the Minnesota State Patrol, according to the agency.
Tedious paperwork, haggling over price, time and money spent on advertising - trying to sell a car can be a big undertaking. That's why some consumers opt for a consignment dealership. A consignment company acts as a middleman between a seller and potential buyers. The seller pays consignment fees to the company and in return the entire sale is handled by the company on the seller's behalf. Then, the consigner accepts the buyer's payment and gives it to the seller. For many people it helps save time and can ease stress rather than trying to sell a vehicle themselves.
To give you an inside scoop on what’s coming down the pike in the next few months, the automotive experts at Edmunds have picked five vehicles that promise to be well worth the wait. Cadillac’s Optiq SUV will be a new option for electric SUV shoppers who might have otherwise considered an Audi Q4 e-tron, Genesis GV60 or Tesla Model Y. A follow-up to the larger Lyriq luxury SUV, the smaller, less expensive Optiq targets the mainstream in a big way. Considering the standard all-wheel drive, 300 horsepower and estimated 300 miles of range, it should be compelling.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force said on Wednesday it had grounded its fleet of French-made Mirage fighter jets for maintenance checks after one crashed off the island's northwest coast, though the pilot was rescued. The Mirage was conducting nighttime exercises late on Tuesday after taking off from the Hsinchu air base when it suffered a loss of engine power and the pilot bailed out. The air force said the Mirage fleet has now been grounded for checks, and that they would ensure sufficient coverage from other aircraft to make up for those taken out of rotation.
A woman in her 70s who was hit while cycling on Victoria Road N., in Guelph last week has died, police say.The woman was cycling on Victoria Road N. in front of St. James Catholic High School when she was hit by a Ford sedan between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Thursday."The driver of the sedan quickly left the scene without checking on the cyclist," police said in a release the day of the collision.The woman was taken to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition. Police said on Monday the woman
Son surprised his dad with a long lost vintage friend.
An Australian court sentenced a prescription drug-dependent bus driver Wednesday to 32 years in prison for a wedding bus crash which killed 10 people and injured 25.
We compare the Honda Civic Type R to the Acura Integra Type S to see which hot hatch is the one to get.
The saloon’s W-12 has been replaced by an electrified V-8.
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a rare seven-seat electric SUV that combines EV efficiency with the sort of robust practicality growing families will really enjoy
NEW YORK (AP) — BMW is lowering sales and earnings targets for the 2024 fiscal year, in a move the luxury German car maker said was partially triggered by hefty expenses of addressing a braking system recall that impacts more than 1.5 million vehicles worldwide.
Chinese-Swedish EV brand Lynk & Co, which will launch its first China-made battery-electric car in Europe next month, said it did not intend to pass on the cost of looming tariffs on the vehicle to consumers. "We cannot - a lot of the competitors are produced in Europe ... we need to price the car correctly in the market and work from there," the brand's CEO for Europe, Nicolas Appelgren, said in an interview at the Automechanika autos trade fair in Frankfurt. Still, whenever the brand - co-owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Volvo Cars - releases its next battery-electric car in the region, it will be made in Europe, Appelgren said, adding Geely was scouting locations for a plant.
One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, would become its first in the U.S. to build fully EVs, the Chrysler-parent said. The company said it will spend more to retool Warren Truck Assembly Plant for making an electrified Jeep Wagoneer and raise investment at Dundee Engine Plant for producing its recently launched platform for cars, crossovers and SUV models. It will spend more than 50 billion euros ($55.23 billion) over the decade in its aim to reach 100% passenger car battery electric vehicles sales (BEV) mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the U.S. by 2030.
Tesla stock rose again Tuesday, boosted by a new Buy rating from Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu launched coverage of Tesla stock with a Buy rating and a $295 price target. The average analyst price target for Tesla stock is about $218, and the highest is Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s call of $310.
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency wants the auto industry to design new vehicles including increasingly large SUVs and pickup trucks so they reduce pedestrian deaths and injuries.
Planes have remained grounded, with hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport. The government has said that the build-and-operate agreement with India's Adani Group would see the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport modernized, and an additional runway and terminal constructed, in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years. Kenya Airport Workers Union, in announcing the strike, said that the deal would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain.