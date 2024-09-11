Eastbound Interstate 70 closes at C-470 for a crash investigation, CSP says

Reuters

Chinese-Swedish EV brand Lynk & Co, which will launch its first China-made battery-electric car in Europe next month, said it did not intend to pass on the cost of looming tariffs on the vehicle to consumers. "We cannot - a lot of the competitors are produced in Europe ... we need to price the car correctly in the market and work from there," the brand's CEO for Europe, Nicolas Appelgren, said in an interview at the Automechanika autos trade fair in Frankfurt. Still, whenever the brand - co-owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Volvo Cars - releases its next battery-electric car in the region, it will be made in Europe, Appelgren said, adding Geely was scouting locations for a plant.