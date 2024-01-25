Eastbound lanes of I-30 in Fort Worth shut down at Alta Mere due to fatal wrong-way crash

Two people were killed in unrelated wrong-way crashes on Fort Worth highways early Thursday, police said, and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 are shut down at Alta Mere Drive during the morning rush hour.

The traffic is being diverted onto a service road, Fort Worth police said on X around 7 a.m., and it could take up to six hours before the freeway is open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-30 Eastbound is shut down at the Alta Mere exit with all traffic diverted to the service road. It could take up to 6 hours until the freeway will be safely cleared to resume the normal traffic pattern. pic.twitter.com/imiM55T3Ox — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 25, 2024

Officers were dispatched to 8501 Interstate 30W around 2:30 a.m. regarding a wrong-way driver. They found one person dead.

A spokesperson for MedStar said three more people received minor injuries in the accident.

Officers responded to another wrong-way crash in the 2300 block of Highway 114 in north Fort Worth shortly before 12:45 a.m. One vehicle was traveling the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on, according to police. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the driver as 25-year-old William Charles Fader of Justin. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene, officials said.