Eastbound lanes of I-96 and Schaefer shut down after crash

The final report into last year's CH-147F Chinook crash into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa found none of the crew members on the training flight realized how quickly the helicopter was approaching the water in the moments before impact.The two pilots, Capt. David Domagala, 32, and Capt. Marc Larouche, 53, were killed in the crash in the early hours of June 20, 2023.Two flight engineers escaped with minor injuries, according to the preliminary Department of National Defence (DND) report
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
Family and friends are mourning Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, all college students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023.
Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 276,487 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Honda, Hyundai. Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Toyota.
OTTAWA — An investigation report into a Chinook helicopter crash that killed two Armed Forces members last year is recommending the Air Force use an automatic flight system when flying low over water at night.
A woman who flew as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris earlier this week remains in France after causing a disturbance on a flight scheduled to take her back to the United States Saturday, according to two law enforcement sources.
Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...
Jamie Lee Komoroski reportedly plead guilty Monday to four charges stemming from the April 2023 crash that killed Samantha Miller on her wedding day
The RCMP says it responded to a report of an overturned vehicle submerged in water shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)A 56-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 210 near Baie de L'Eau, the RCMP said Monday. Police say they responded to a report of an overturned truck that was submerged in a body of water shortly after 1 a.m. NT on Sunday.The vehicle was removed from the water and the man — who was the lone occupant — was found dead. In a statement, police said road conditi
Toronto's annual Santa Clause Parade caused extra-greasy traffic conditions, and even the NHL's Utah Hockey Club was helpless amid the chaos
The GTX80 has the same focus on luxury styling but without the big performance of other Pershings. The tradeoff equals a more fuel-efficient, highly maneuverable weekend cruiser.
The South Carolina driver who killed a bride and seriously injured the groom as they departed their wedding reception pleaded guilty in court on Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
A handful of vehicles and brands introduced innovative features every buyer should consider before buying anything else.
A Dodge Challenger in Nampa, Idaho went flying into the air after apparently striking a berm at a high rate of speed, destroying one home's chimney before landing on a second home's roof.
Apparent vandals have struck a West End speed enforcement camera for the second time in a month. City data shows the camera on Parkside Drive captures among the most speeders anywhere in Toronto. While it will likely be replaced again, road safety advocates say they're banking on a full blown road redesign proposal to make the road less dangerous. Naama Weingarten explains.
Samantha Miller, 34, died still wearing her wedding dress, while groom Aric Hutchinson suffered a brain injury and numerous broken bones when Jamie Lee Komoroski smashed into the golf cart the couple had been riding in after their beach ceremony. Komoroski, 27, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2023 crash in South Carolina. Charleston County Courthouse heard how Komoroski had been drinking at several bars and was more than three times the legal limit.
It might seem like U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to gut automotive emissions restrictions and fuel-efficiency standards would be a boon to General Motors, America’s leading purveyor of full-sized trucks and SUVs and its biggest tailpipe polluter. Yet GM has emerged as Detroit's biggest potential loser from Trump’s expected automotive-policy shifts. The automaker may eventually realize moderate benefits from eased pollution restrictions.
Police identified the 57-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln.
Police in Australia said a woman was forced to fend off a deadly tiger snake in her vehicle while driving 50 miles per hour on a freeway outside Melbourne.