EastEnders airs brutal Dean twist in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Monday's episode (August 12) which is available to watch now on streaming service BBC iPlayer and hasn't yet aired on TV.

EastEnders has aired a brutal twist involving Dean Wicks in the show's latest episode.

Last week, Linda started receiving blackmail letters from someone who claims they know she's been lying about the events of Christmas Day.

It was revealed that Bernie has been sending these letters and acting under orders from Dean, who believes Linda's hiding something.

In today's episode, Linda and Johnny prepared to meet with the prosecution team and she was still scared, having received three more letters over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Bernie visited Dean again and told him that she wasn't enjoying sending the letters, especially as Linda was still planning on taking the stand.

She became unsure about Dean, telling him she knew he was lying about Linda's rape before getting up to leave. However, Dean convinced her to stay by saying Keanu's killer would walk free.

With the clock ticking, Dean encouraged Bernie to turn the heat up on Linda, telling her she's the only person who could get justice for Keanu.

Meanwhile, Linda got ready to leave for the meeting, but she received an anonymous threat via text – sent by Bernie – and she got spooked, deciding to back out.

She reached for a drink but Johnny stopped her, and then called on Sharon to calm down a paranoid Linda.

Sharon said that she wasn't in the right state to go to the meeting, but Johnny knew she had to turn up. So in an act of desperation, he poured Linda a drink to give her courage.



But Linda also took along a water bottle full of alcohol and by the time the meeting started, she was clearly drunk.

Bernie spoke to Elaine, who told her that she was currently in a pre-trial meeting – so she decided to bombard her with text messages to distract her.

Linda became distressed in the meeting so Johnny allowed her some more alcohol, and the prosecutor refused to put her on the stand if she might be drunk.

When they returned to the Vic, Johnny told Sharon that Linda was officially off the case, leaving Sharon terrified about what this meant for her.

In prison, Dean and Bernie felt positive. But Bernie soon realised that Dean wasn't interested in getting justice for Keanu, only in clearing his own name.

With Bernie left on her own, what will this new development mean for Dean's trial?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

