EastEnders airs Chrissie and Sharon reunion twist in iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Monday’s episode (September 9), which is available to watch now on streaming service BBC iPlayer and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

Note: This article contains discussion of topics including rape.

EastEnders has aired a dramatic reunion for Chrissie and Sharon Watts in the show’s latest episode.

Last week, Sharon ended up being charged with contempt of court while she was giving evidence in Dean Wicks’ murder trial.

She was sentenced to seven days in prison, and it was revealed that in the cell next to her was her former stepmother Chrissie – who is still in prison for the murder of Sharon’s father Den.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Related: Best streaming services

In this week’s episode, the soap’s action shifted to prison, and Sharon met her cellmate Doreen, who then told Chrissie that they shared the same surname.

Meanwhile, Linda was told that Dean had been sentenced to nine years for her rape, and Johnny told her that Bernie had gone to Germany so must have had a change of heart about going to the police.

But Linda was still concerned, and she confessed to Elaine that she killed Keanu, leaving her mum devastated.

BBC

Related: EastEnders to introduce new Avani romance mystery

In prison, Chrissie went to visit Sharon in her cell and lent her a phone to ring Albie, with the pair seeing each other for the first time in decades.

Chrissie spoke candidly about Den, and she told Sharon that she wanted her to admit that Den’s coercive behaviour drove Chrissie to killing him.

Chrissie explained that Den would have killed her that night and that she would be dead if it wasn’t for Zoe coming to her defence.



This deeply affected Sharon, as she realised that she had been in the same position with Keanu on Christmas Day and could have been killed if Linda hadn’t stabbed him to protect her.

BBC

Related: EastEnders reveals Amy's struggle after major crush injuries

Sharon revealed that they shared this common ground, and they bonded over these traumatic experiences. She then told Chrissie that she forgave her for killing her dad.

Chrissie, who has her parole this week, promised Sharon that she would have her back in prison. But she then approached inmate Angel, who owed her a debt, and asked her to treat the new girl a lesson.

What does Chrissie have in store for Sharon, and will she be okay?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, which works towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on its website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

You Might Also Like