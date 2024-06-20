EastEnders airs emotional outcome for Yolande in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Thursday’s episode (June 20), which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

Note: This story discusses topics including sexual assault.

EastEnders has aired an emotional outcome for Yolande Trueman following her big decision in the show’s latest episode.

This week saw Yolande struggle at Jordan’s baptism, as she had to come face-to-face with Pastor Clayton, who sexually assaulted her back in April.

While Yolande managed to get through the ceremony, when Pastor Clayton put his arm around her waist, she snapped and ran out the church before making the brave decision to report her sexual assault at the police station.

In today’s episode, which airs on BBC Two this evening, Yolande’s family headed back to the house and organised a plan to search for her, concerned about her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Yolande found the courage to recall her horrific ordeal to a police officer, in an incredibly compelling performance from Angela Wynter.

She was then told that she would need to go to a sexual assault referral centre to make a formal statement, and Yolande was anxious that she had to talk about things all over again.

Patrick and Denise continued their search, while Pastor Clayton called to the house, expressing his concern to Chelsea and pledging to head to the community centre.

Denise urged Patrick to tell her if something was wrong with Yolande, and while he stayed quiet, he said that he had failed his wife and his whole family.

Yolande called Elaine to support her while she made her statement, then seeing the missed calls on her phone, she realised she had to be honest with her family.

Returning home, she told her family about her ordeal, who were apologetic that they hadn’t been there to support her.

Denise decided to confront Pastor Clayton, and Yolande and Patrick rushed after her, but they arrived at the community centre just in time to see him being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

As Pastor Clayton protested that Yolande was lying, will he finally face justice?

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

