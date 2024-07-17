EastEnders airs kiss for Ian and Jane Beale

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has aired a shock kiss for Ian and Jane Beale.

The latest visit to Walford not only revealed that Jane has reunited with old flame Masood Ahmed, but she also shared an unexpected moment of passion with her ex-husband Ian.

Wednesday's (July 17) episode opened on a solemn note with Cindy back in Walford, staring at a photo of herself with Ian and Peter.

The following morning, Cindy confronted Kathy over what she may have known about Jane's sudden reappearance in Ian's life.

Cindy warned Kathy that her relationship with Ian was "over" following the bombshell revelation, while over in the Cotswolds, Ian was talking things through with Jane.

Jane encouraged him to call Cindy to explain himself, but he was resigned to the fact that their relationship was over.

"Have some balls. Ring her," Jane demanded. "She rang you after 25 years. How hard can this be?"

Ian conceded that Cindy "saved" him when he was lost following his Walford exile in 2020, but now thought their relationship had run its course.

As the two reminisced about old times, Ian and Jane were swept up in the moment and Ian went in for a kiss. Jane shoved her ex-husband away, with Ian immediately apologising.

"You just want to hurt her [Cindy]... she's the love of your life," Jane reminded Ian.

Back in Walford, Cindy had packed her things to leave Walford when Junior Knight (who Cindy had a moment of passion with in June) turned up to comfort her. Cindy explained that it was over with Ian, so she was free to do whatever she wanted.

Junior tried to convince her not to leave Walford, admitting he's "all on his own" and it's not all that fun for him.

With Jane's encouragement, Ian returned to Walford to beg for forgiveness for lying about visiting Jane.

"I lost you for 25 years. I can't give up on you now," Cindy assured him.

Cindy offered to start over again — but only if they were totally honest with one another. A nervous Ian admitted to Cindy he'd tried to kiss Jane but knew it was a mistake.

Cindy was next seen drinking away her sorrows in the Vic as she confided in Peter about Ian's kiss with Jane. Peter reminded Cindy of her own kiss with George, before encouraging her to forget about Jane.

"She's all alone in the Cotswolds, you have all of us here," Peter told his mum.

Cindy eventually made peace with Ian. Although the pair agreed to start over properly, there was a teaser at the end of the episode as Cindy jealously watched Junior flirting with Lauren Branning.

