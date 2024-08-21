EastEnders airs major Sonia and Reiss twist in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Tuesday’s episode (August 21), which is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders has aired a major twist involving Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell following their arrest in the show’s latest episode.

This week, the couple’s engagement party was interrupted by the police, who arrested them both for Debbie’s murder. While Reiss is guilty of the crime, Sonia is oblivious and doesn’t know what her fiancé has done.

In today’s episode, Sonia and Reiss were questioned separately at the station, while the Square speculated about what they might have done back at the pub.

Reiss desperately explained that Debbie was often ill, but the police revealed that the postmortem had revealed that his wife was smothered to death, and that their DNA was found on the pillow that killed her.

Sonia was reminded that she visited Debbie on the night that she died, and the nurse on duty said she had entered her room without signing in.

This makes her the only person placed at the scene, because Reiss managed to commit the crime without being spotted by anyone.

The police then asked each of them about Debbie’s life insurance, considering their financial issues, and Sonia lost her temper and stressed that she didn’t kill her.

When asked about his movements the night of Debbie’s death, Reiss said he was at Peggy’s for a meeting with Phil and Sharon and then stayed there until late in the evening.

But Reiss brought up that his phone would also show where he was – viewers might remember that he conveniently left his phone at Peggy’s, presumably to cover his tracks.

The police suggested that Sonia was planning to flee the country, before explaining that she didn’t have an alibi on the night of Debbie’s death, and that she took her house off the market after she died.

Meanwhile, Martin told Phil about the situation and after he reminded Phil that Sonia previously saved Ben’s life, Phil pulled some strings to get her a good solicitor.

The solicitor told Sonia he would only be representing her and suggested that Reiss could have killed Debbie and might throw Sonia under the bus.

There wasn’t enough evidence to charge Reiss, so he was released on bail, but he was informed that Sonia would be held overnight. He was given a chance to confess and save his partner, but he decided not to.

Sonia was horrified to be told that while Reiss had been released, she was charged with Debbie’s murder. Will she take the fall for Reiss’s crime?

