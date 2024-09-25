EastEnders airs shock kiss for Bianca Jackson and Martin Fowler

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has aired a shocking kiss for Bianca Jackson and Martin Fowler.

Bianca recently returned to Walford in hopes of proving her half-sister Sonia Fowler's innocence in the murder of Reiss Colwell's wife Debbie.

She immediately turned her suspicions towards Reiss, bombarding him with tough questions about how Sonia could have possibly killed his wife.

Reiss seemed to be on the verge of confessing he was the real murderer but was interrupted by Martin and Kat Slater arriving to mediate the heated argument.

Bianca finally snapped and lashed out at Reiss, with Wednesday's (September 25) episode airing the aftermath of the confrontation.

Martin comforted Reiss by offering to ask Walford PD detective Jack Branning to keep Bianca away from him. Reiss demurred, explaining that Bianca had been diagnosed with depression.

Later, at the Queen Vic, Martin met up with Bianca and tried to encourage her to seek professional help, as she'd previously stopped taking her medication.

Bianca insisted that "everybody feels down now and again", but Martin reiterated that there's a difference between feeling down occasionally and having depression.

Martin referenced one of the soap's most iconic early storylines by explaining that his father, Arthur Fowler, once had a complete breakdown in front of the entire Square.

"You've been doing things you normally wouldn't ever dream of doing," Martin pointed out.

Bianca felt guilty for the way she'd rowed with Sonia before leaving Walford earlier this year. She wondered aloud whether Sonia's whole life would be different if they'd parted on better terms.

Martin comforted Bianca by assuring her she was not to blame, leading to a mixed signal where Bianca tried to kiss him

"How could Sonia have ever let you go?" Bianca asked.

Martin immediately pulled back, noticing that everyone in the pub had seen the kiss. He made an excuse to leave as Bianca regretted making a move on her former brother-in-law.

