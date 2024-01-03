EastEnders airs Sonia Fowler's pregnancy test outcome

EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.

EastEnders aired emotional scenes for Sonia Fowler in Wednesday's episode (January 3) as she excitedly awaited the results of a pregnancy test.

Sonia and her partner Reiss Colwell recently embarked on an IVF journey after agreeing that they wanted to have a child together.

In Wednesday's episode, which has already been released on BBC iPlayer, Sonia felt optimistic after her recent embryo transfer.

During a chat with Whitney Dean at the market, Sonia shared that she felt "very hormonal" and suspected that she was pregnant.

Reiss joined in with the conversation and expressed his concern when Sonia announced plans to take a pregnancy test later that day.

Although Reiss pointed out that she could receive a false negative result at such an early stage, Sonia became irritated by his unwanted advice and vowed to carry on with her plan.

Later, Sonia and Whitney headed to Number 25 to take the test, while Reiss went for a drink at The Vic with Zack Hudson.

Sonia was visibly upset when the result was negative and she questioned whether she could go through the emotional toll of IVF again after this setback.

She told Whitney: "Now I've got to go through all that again – that procedure, and the wait, and the hope. And for what, Whit, for this? I just want a baby, Whit."

When Reiss returned home, he tried to stay positive for Sonia's sake and suggested taking another test in a few days to be certain.

He said: "If you're not [pregnant], we don't need to be disheartened. This isn't the final battle, Sonia. It's just the first skirmish. We've got eggs and money in the bank – not the same bank, obviously, but enough for another two cycles. So we'll go again, yeah?"

Meanwhile, the day's events left Whitney feeling reflective over her own recent pregnancy news.

After previously expressing her doubts, Whitney made her decision as she told Zack that she wouldn't take the pregnancy to term. Will Zack respect her wishes?

