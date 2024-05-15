EastEnders' Bianca Jackson faces two setbacks in early iPlayer episode

EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode (May 15) which hasn't yet aired on BBC One.



EastEnders' Bianca Jackson faced two big setbacks in the show's latest episode.

Wednesdays' episode (May 15) explored the fallout of an eventful few days for Bianca, which has seen her fallout with step-daughter Whitney and the aftermath of her passionate night with newcomer Junior Knight.

As Whitney prepared for her and Zack's Sten-do, she refused to forgive Bianca for dragging Britney into her latest scheme.

With Lauren now Whitney's maid of honour instead, Bianca struggled to contain her fury when Lauren was painted as a saint for all her help organising the event.



Fed up of keeping Lauren's secret, Bianca gave her an ultimatum – she has to tell Whitney that she slept with Zack, or Bianca will.

Backed into a corner, Lauren attempted to share doubts about Zack to Whitney, but she bottled it at the last minute, leaving her friend devastated that her best friend didn't approve of her soon to husband.

Bianca then arrived on the scene to console Whitney, but also backed out of telling her the truth – instead insisting that Lauren was simply jealous.

That's not the only drama Bianca had to deal with, as she faced another setback following her one-night stand with George's son Junior.

Bianca was excited to see Junior in The Vic, but he made it clear that their night together was a one-off, before turning his attention to Chelsea.

Viewers know that Junior also has a secret wife and child that Bianca knows nothing about. What will happen when they bump into each other next week?

EastEnders airs on Mondays – Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

