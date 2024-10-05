EastEnders cast fuels fire rumours ahead of Nish's exit

EastEnders spoilers follow.

The EastEnders cast has been pouring fuel on the fire rumours, ahead of Nish Panesar's exit.

It has been reported that the soap will celebrate its 40th anniversary by setting Walford ablaze, with villain Nish (who is dying) rumoured to be leaving as part of this fiery storyline.

Vinny actor Shiv Jalota confirmed at least some of the reports to The Mirror, stating that: "There is gonna be a lot of fire. I can't say too much. There's gonna be [twists and turns ahead].

BBC

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

"Nish Panesar is such a massive villain, and Navin Chowdhry plays him so well. Anything can happen at the moment. The soap is so good right now that it's all unpredictable."

"Vinny is all for his mum and he wants Suki and Eve to be happy and together. He sees that now," he continued. "He wants his dad gone he doesn't wanna be involved with him anymore. He lost his inheritance but for him it's all about Suki and Eve being together and happy."

Priya Nandra-Hart star Sophie Khan Levy kept tight-lipped, but teased that there is "a lot more to come" before Nish leaves.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star James Farrar teases huge new storyline

When asked if her character would want revenge on Nish, she said that Priya's "key concern is her kids", adding: "Nish's entire assets being left to them in his will was her 'Hurrah!' moment.

"She is all about those kids so that's the best she can hope for, but it is Nish Panesar so who knows."

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like