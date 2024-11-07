EastEnders confirms Bianca Jackson’s fate in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Thursday’s episode (November 7), which is available to watch now on streaming service BBC iPlayer and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders has confirmed the fate of Bianca Jackson after Reiss Colwell’s attack, in the show’s latest episode.

This week, Bianca watched the incriminating CCTV footage which showed that Reiss was at the care home on the evening of Debbie’s death.

After demanding that Reiss tell the truth, he eventually was forced to confess that it was him who killed his wife, not Sonia.

He destroyed the flash drive, but Bianca was still determined to go to the police. Reiss told her that he had evidence that would clear Sonia’s name in a lock-up, that he would give her if she let him go on the run.

They travelled to the sound-proofed lock-up, where Reiss revealed that there was no evidence, before using a blanket to presumably smother her.

In today’s episode, the morning after Bonfire Night, Reiss is seen lugging a very heavy suitcase into the house, with blood on his hands and a head wound.

Martin came round, concerned about what had happened the previous night. He noticed both the suitcase and his bleeding head, so Reiss panicked and closed the door on him.

He later returned with Callum, and Reiss admitted that Bianca had hit him with a candlestick. Callum wanted him to report the assault, and he eventually agreed.

Later, Reiss was driving off with the mysterious suitcase, but he was stopped by Kim, who wanted to gossip about the previous night. She tried to call Bianca, and a phone could be heard ringing from inside the car.

Reiss arrived at the lock-up and was met by a hostile Bianca throwing things at him. She was mercifully still alive, but had been left chained up all night.

She urged Reiss to let her go, but he explained that he planned to keep her in the lock-up until Sonia is released from prison – with her trial still months away.

He revealed that the trunk was full of essentials for Bianca, including food, a kettle and a microwave, and he even described her kidnap ordeal as like a "caravan holiday".

Bianca fought back and threw a bucket at Reiss’ head, but he remained firm in his decision, and threatened that if she continued to act up, there could be dangerous consequences for her.

As Reiss made a swift exit, it seems that Bianca is now trapped in the lock-up for the foreseeable future. Will she be able to find a way out, and when will Reiss get caught?

