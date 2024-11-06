EastEnders confirms Kat and Alfie reunion in heartwarming scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has confirmed a romantic reunion between Kat Slater and Alfie Moon in the show’s latest episode.

The former couple have grown closer recently as they come to terms with being separated from their son Tommy amid his abusive behaviour.

Alfie helped Kat to reconcile with her family and in yesterday’s (November 5) episode, he supported her through a tense social services meeting with Tommy.

He made an emotional speech that seemed to resonate with his son, and when the pair returned to the flat, a grateful Kat suddenly kissed Alfie.

BBC

In Wednesday's episode (November 6), Alfie stopped his kiss with Kat, realising that she was in a fragile state. He didn’t want to take advantage with her, but Kat was offended and walked out.

Kat went round to see Stacey and Jean, who were shocked to hear that she had just kissed Alfie.

Meanwhile, Alfie met up with Ian and Freddie to share this update. Freddie was thrilled but Ian thought it wasn’t a good idea – though Alfie cleared up their earlier misunderstanding.

BBC

Kat explained she felt Alfie had changed, but Stacey encouraged her to stay away, reminding her she'd previously told him she didn’t have feelings for him.

Alfie also thought they needed to focus on Tommy, but Freddie was insistent that he and Kat were made for each other. When he asked Alfie about who the love of his life was, a photo of his beloved Nana Moon fell off the bookcase.

Nearly two decades ago, Nana Moon’s dying wish was for Kat and Alfie to be together and he saw this as a sign – but Kat had decided that they were better off as friends.

BBC

Alfie cooked a romantic dinner for Kat, but when he realised what she was about to say, he got in first and said that they shouldn’t get back together.

They were interrupted by a tea towel catching fire and, as they chaotically attempted to put it out, they ended up laughing and spraying each other with the fire extinguisher.

Kat and Alfie then watched the fireworks from the window and finally admitted their feelings for one another – both repeating iconic lines from their past in a beautifully nostalgic moment.

BBC

"I’m mad about you, Kat Slater," said Alfie, while Kat replied, "You’ve always been my man in the moon."

As they shared a kiss, will Kat and Alfie get their happily ever after?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

