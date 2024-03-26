EastEnders confirms Sharon return drama as Keanu's body is found

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders airs return scenes for Sharon Watts next week – just as The Six's dark secret threatens to be exposed.

Sharon took a break from Walford shortly after the Christmas Day drama that led to Keanu Taylor's death, but she's back with a bang as the storyline moves into a tense new chapter.

When Sharon arrives back at the Queen Vic, a hungover Linda Carter reluctantly invites her upstairs for a catch-up.

Linda sheepishly explains that the murder weapon has been missing for weeks and her son Johnny now knows everything. Both revelations go down badly with Sharon, so she calls a crisis meeting for the six women.

BBC

BBC

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders explains Ben Mitchell's shock arrest in early iPlayer release

Later, Linda is unexpectedly presented with the missing meat thermometer as chaos unfolds at the Queen Vic.

The six women are relieved that the murder weapon has finally been found, but just as Sharon agrees to take on responsibility for disposing of it, another worrying turn of events could change everything.

The floor to the café, where Keanu's body is buried, dramatically caves in. Vinny Panesar vows to get the floor re-laid and although his mum Suki initially protests, she soon backs down as she doesn't want to arouse suspicion.

Initially unaware of the café drama, Sharon goes about her business and is confronted by Phil Mitchell.

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders reveals Ben Mitchell exit drama in 51 new spoiler pictures

Phil warns that he wants answers from Sharon, as well as regular access to their son Albie. Sharon is uncooperative and Phil threatens legal action.

Once Sharon knows that Keanu's fate may soon be revealed, she changes her mind and tells Phil that he can have access to Albie after all. Secretly aware that she may soon be locked up, Sharon pointedly asks Phil to promise that he'll always be there for Albie.

BBC

Related: Soap Movers: Who's leaving, returning and joining in EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks?

Meanwhile, Denise Fox fears the worst as she knows that her missing "D" necklace is still next to Keanu's body.

Story continues

Denise packs a bag to leave Walford, but Stacey Slater catches her and suggests an alternative course of action.

Stacey offers to help Denise find the missing necklace so that she won't be the main focus of the police's attention. The pair steal Bernie Taylor's café keys to break in, but they're soon interrupted by Jack Branning as he catches them in the act and demands answers.

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders star James Farrar hints at sad Zack and Whitney split

By the end of the week, Keanu's body has been found and gossip about the situation runs rife around Walford.

Police turn up to break the news to Sharon, who soon faces fresh questioning about the events of Christmas Day. Can The Six continue to cover their tracks or are they about to be arrested?

BBC

BBC

BBC

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday, April 1, Tuesday, April 2, Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like