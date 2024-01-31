EastEnders confirms sinister Kat and Nish story twist

EastEnders spoilers follow.

In scenes set to air next week, EastEnders has confirmed a sinister twist in Kat Slater and Nish Panesar's storyline.



The duo have been brought together by Walford's typically chaotic circumstances. Following Nish's split from Suki, viewers saw Kat agree to Nish's offer of rent-free accommodation after her own split from Phil Mitchell.

Kat was warned by Stacey that Nish would have an ulterior motive to a potential romance, but went through with the move anyway.

Now, in a new twist, Nish's behaviour is set to become more controlling.

BBC

After Kat wakes up at No. 41, she hesitantly accepts a coat as a present from Nish — despite not actually liking it.

Nish later chastises Kat when she has a conversation with Priya on the latter's work ethic, leading to Kat leaving No. 41 without her coat on purpose.

Nish then catches up with Kat and asks for Kat to wear the coat, before Jean stops Kat to deliver some harsh truths about her new relationship.

BBC

As Kat heads to No. 55 to ask to speak to Phil and look for Bert's missing toy, she and Priya come to blows in the Square until Callum and Ben have to intervene.

In yet another piece of bad luck for Kat, she's horrified to learn that Tommy has gone to live with Phil, and she rushes to No. 55.

But that's not the only drama coming for Phil.

The Square is also set to be rocked by Karen Taylor's return. She's back after fleeing Walford and taking the blame for her grandson Albie's kidnapping.

Karen will return to search for Keanu and immediately clashes with Phil as well.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

