EastEnders confirms underage relationship for Avani in new scenes

EastEnders has confirmed an underage relationship for 15-year-old Avani Nandra-Hart.

Avani arrived in Walford last year with her mother Priya, much to the surprise of her father Ravi Gulati who had no idea she existed.

Her first year in the BBC soap has been nothing short of dramatic, helping Denzel Danes stand up to bully Logan, selling vapes to her schoolmates, and embroiling herself in various rows in the Square.

Most recently Barney Mitchell was left baffled when he caught his friend texting a mysterious boy, whose identity is set to be revealed in tonight's (September 12) episode.

Barney spots Avani hanging out with Mason, the 18-year-old boy she has been texting. He interrupts the two of them and reveals she is only 15.

Mason is left shocked as he believed Avani is at university, but she brushes off his concerns and the two of them share a kiss.

Afterwards, Avani pleads with Barney to keep her relationship a secret, to which he agrees. But is he placing Avani in danger?

Most recently, the teen avoided being caught up in the crowd crush at Peggy's that saw Amy Mitchell rushed to hospital.

She arrived at the club with Amy and Nugget Gulati but was turned away for being underage while her friends both went inside.

Unbeknownst to them, Chelsea Fox had messed with the booking system at the club, which led to a dangerous crush as the venue became overcrowded and saw Lauren Branning injured and Amy rushed to hospital in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Penny Branning was brought to the police station for questioning under caution after police examined the office laptop at Peggy's and found the additional tickets were illegally issued under Penny's staff account.

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

