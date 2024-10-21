EastEnders confirms unexpected murder twist for Harry Mitchell

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has confirmed an unexpected murder twist for Harry Mitchell.

Harry recently agreed to team up with Jack Branning's estranged daughter Penny to bring down the copper following a violent altercation between the two men in the Square.

Penny has also been set on revenge against her father over how he reacted to the truth about Chelsea Fox causing the club crush. Jack has claimed Penny would receive lighter punishment and thus should take the fall.

In Monday's (October 21) episode, Jack tried to convince Penny that she likely wouldn't even be charged if Phil sold the nightclub.

BBC

Related: Best streaming services 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

Penny wasn't satisfied, since Jack's row with Harry had ruined her chance at a romance with him. Jack tried to convince her the Brannings needed "a fresh start", revealing Denise was moving ahead with a divorce.

However, at the Arches, Penny and Harry re-committed to their plan of using video footage of the men's row in the Square to blackmail Jack for inside information.

"We say jump, he says 'how hi'," Penny teased.

The two sent the blackmail threat, but almost immediately realised they may have made the wrong move. Harry subsequently warned Jack to meet his demands by the end of the week or he'd send the video to police.

Jack immediately had one of his police contacts start investigating Harry's background while he demanded Penny meet him privately.

Penny turned up to No.27 where Jack revealed that Harry was trying to blackmail him. Penny played coy, though she was taken aback by another discovery Jack had made.

BBC

Related: EastEnders reveals serious danger for Barney Mitchell in early iPlayer release

Jack dropped a bombshell that Harry is a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. Will Penny now turn against Harry?

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like