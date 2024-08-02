EastEnders' Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright reunite in charity challenge

EastEnders stars Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright have reunited for a special charity project.



In what might be the most wholesome Instagram post ever, the former co-stars shared a video of their recent reunion, during which Bright attempted to teach Dyer a new skill.

"So this is when I (tried) to teach @officialdannydyer how to crochet a granny square! Bless him he didn't have his bins with him and so it was a struggle to say the least!" she captioned the post.

"But I have his square and his signed card to go with it that will be a part of one of the blankets! Which you will be able to have a chance of winning in October. Details to follow. I am SO grateful for him taking part and being so up for making a difference."

Dyer's granny square will contribute to a new campaign that Bright is running with Solving Kids' Cancer UK. As part of the Crochet For Kids' Cancer campaign, fans are being encouraged to donate a crocheted granny square to be sewn into a blanket.

Every blanket will include one square made by Bright and another made by a different celebrity. The blankets will be up for grabs later in the year.

The videos saw Dyer struggling to understand Bright's instructions as she patiently taught him various stitches. Though they haven't shared a screen since Dyer's EastEnders exit in 2022, fans delighted in seeing the pair together again.

"Oh my godddd mick and Linda back together made my summer 😮😍😂," commented one.

"Most importantly, so wonderful to see you two together again ❤ Even off screen the natural chemistry between both of you is amazing. Miss you together on screen. Love to both of you ❤," wrote another.

"Echo most other comments ….. it's nice to see you both back together. Let it be also on eastenders and I'll start watching it again," added a third.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.



