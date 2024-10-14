EastEnders’ Denise reveals major secret in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Monday’s episode (October 14), which is available to watch now on streaming service BBC iPlayer and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders’ Denise Fox has revealed a major secret about the club crush in the show’s latest episode.

The incident at Peggy’s in August left a number of residents injured, including Amy Branning – who suffered a cardiac arrest and is temporarily in a wheelchair.

Manager Penny has been blamed for the crush and has fallen out with dad Jack as a result, but it was in fact Chelsea who was responsible, as she tried to sabotage Penny’s night.

While Chelsea confided in her mum Denise several weeks ago, Denise and Jack have been getting closer again and in last week’s episodes, the pair kissed.

In today’s episode, Denise tried to leave the house unnoticed after spending the night with Jack, but her husband had made her breakfast.

He was told that the CCTV footage from Peggy’s was completely corrupted, meaning that there would be no evidence to clear Penny’s name.

Jack reminded Denise that their divorce hadn’t gone through yet and wanted her to consider getting back together, but Chelsea wasn’t happy when she spotted her mum leaving Jack’s house.

Chelsea was concerned that Denise would end up spilling the beans about the crush, but she told her daughter that there was no evidence against her.

Meanwhile, Amy struggled at her physiotherapy session and had a tense argument with Penny when she showed up at the hospital.

Feeling cast out by her family, Penny decided to leave Walford and move back to Paris, despite Harry’s attempts to get her to stay.

At Jack’s house, he and Denise tried to support Amy, when Penny arrived and announced her plans to leave the Square.

An argument erupted between the family, and Amy continued to blame Penny for the crush, while Denise tried to keep the peace.

Seeing what Chelsea’s lies had done to the Brannings, Denise’s guilt took over and she decided to tell the truth.

"It wasn’t her that caused the crush, that put you in the hospital," she said. "It was Chelsea."

How will Jack react to this shocking reveal?

