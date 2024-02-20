EastEnders' Denzel Danes sparks concern in worrying new scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Denzel Danes will spark concern from his loved ones in worrying EastEnders scenes.

In recent weeks, Denzel has become more and more concerned with gaining muscle mass as a means to defend himself from school bully Logan.

The teen had been left feeling helpless when Yolande Trueman was filmed by the bullies falling over as she tried to stop them from picking on him.

When the cruel video later went viral, Denzel started neglecting his relationship with Amy Mitchell to spend more time at the boxing gym.

In upcoming scenes, Denzel will try to make up with Amy by inviting her out for a date, yet he doesn't actually show up because a gym session has run long.

Amy is understandably annoyed to have been ignored once again, leaving Denzel worried that he's neglecting his relationship.

Still, Denzel continues to prioritise his gym work until Yolande tries to offer him some helpful advice by encouraging him to put more focus on his romance with Amy.

His romance with Amy isn't the only relationship in Denzel's life to have been impacted by his recent troubles with bullying.

Denzel found himself on the outs with Nugget when his best mate joked about him not doing anything to help Yolande as the bullies filmed her falling over.

This led to a falling out between the friends until Priya Nandra-Hart and daughter Avani encouraged the two boys to patch things up.

