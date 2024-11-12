EastEnders’ Elaine to reveal shocking family secret in hen night drama

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders’ Elaine Peacock is set to reveal a shocking family secret, in dramatic hen night scenes next week.

Elaine’s wedding to George Knight is fast approaching, and it seems that the couple are back on track following George’s kiss with his ex-wife Cindy earlier this year.

In scenes that will air next week, the pair prepare to celebrate their upcoming nuptials with hen and stag nights for the Walford residents.

Elaine and her hens prepare to have a wild night at The Vic, while George meets his group of stags at the Boxing Den. As they get ready, Johnny tells his grandmother that he has a big surprise planned for her that evening.

Meanwhile, Anna asks Elaine to invite Cindy to the hen do and the wedding, which Elaine reluctantly agrees to – though that could make things very awkward!

At The Vic, Johnny unveils his surprise and announces the arrival of the evening’s entertainment. He introduces a drag queen, and Elaine is left stunned.

She is shaken by the events of the night, and Linda and Johnny are keen to know why she reacted badly to the drag queen, but she refuses to explain what happened.

Linda heads to the laundrette to seek answers, but she is simply told to ask her mum. She returns to The Vic and presses Elaine, who finally tells her daughter the truth. What has she been hiding?

Later in the week, Elaine and Johnny have a conversation about her marriage to George. She asks him to help her draw up a pre-nuptial agreement, and he agrees, beginning to get the information together.

Elsewhere, Alfie spots a sales opportunity and opens a pop-up Minute Mart on the market, selling energy drinks to the hungover hens and stags.

George reunites with Elaine and surprises her with a thoughtful present. He's in good spirits and tells his fiancée that he can’t wait to marry her, but things quickly take a turn when he finds out that Elaine wants a pre-nup.

How will George react?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

