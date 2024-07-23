EastEnders explores ‘reality’ of child to parent abuse with focus on Kat Slater

An EastEnders storyline will explore the abuse of a parent by a child by focusing on long-running character Kathleen “Kat” Slater.

Slater, played by Jessie Wallace on the BBC soap on and off since 2000, will be faced with the increasingly out of control behaviour of her son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) later this summer.

The feisty character, who is known for her signature leopard print clothing, large gold earrings and red lipstick, has struggled with Tommy’s hostile outbursts which escalated in Tuesday’s episode.

Kathleen ‘Kat’ Slater (Jessie Wallace) and son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Tommy will become angry that his attempts to play matchmaker between her and Walford hardman, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), did not work out as planned.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer said: “Kat is well-known in Albert Square for her no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, but this storyline will explore how Tommy manipulates Kat’s unequivocal love for her son to exert his anger and elicit control.

“Jessie and Sonny’s performances have thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of child to parent abuse with compassion and understanding, and the storyline will demonstrate how Tommy’s behaviour affects their relationship and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole.

“To ensure we accurately and sensitively portray the realities of child to parent abuse, we have worked alongside Family Based Solutions, PEGS (Parental Education Growth Support) and the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) as well as other experts in the field.”

The soap said that Tommy will “control and dominate Kat”, which will cause issues for their relationship and the Slater-Moon family following him also hitting out at his father Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) last year.

Jessie Wallace has played Kat Slater on EastEnders on and off since 2000 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Michelle John, director at child to parent abuse social enterprise PEGS said: “By EastEnders showing the reality of child to parent abuse (CPA), not only will it shine a light on CPA, but we hope it will encourage important discussions and raise awareness of the situations parental figures are facing across the UK and further afield.

“PEGS was privileged to work alongside EastEnders and provide insight, guidance and support for the team.

“It was clear from our first conversation that the script writers wanted to ensure the storyline came across in a way that was real but with respect and compassion for those who have or who are experiencing this form of abuse.

“We hope that will encourage parents, carers or guardians to come forward and seek support.”

Jason Phasouliotis, secondary age lead practitioner at Family Based Solutions added: “Throughout our time working together, EastEnders has shown a deep commitment to portray this sensitive topic with the seriousness it deserves, and we hope this storyline will resonate with families experiencing CPA to encourage them to reach out for support.”

The character of Kat has been involved in a number of memorable and shocking storylines including the infamous baby swap incident with Ronnie Branning – played by Samantha Womack, and Michelle Ryan’s character Zoe Slater discovering her sister was actually her mother.

In a memorable moment, Zoe stormed across Albert Square and screamed: “You can’t tell me what to do, you ain’t my mother!”, to which a tearful Kat screeched back: “Yes I am!”