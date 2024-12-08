EastEnders films ‘huge explosion’ that will ‘tear apart’ the Queen Vic

EastEnders has reportedly filmed a sensational plotline in which the famous Queen Vic location is “torn apart” in a massive explosion.

The long-running soap opera is said to have contrived the dramatic twist for its forthcoming 40th anniversary episode, set to air in February.

The same report also claims that a popular character will also make a return to the series, having not featured in it since 1998.

Several characters are expected to be caught up in the explosion – but who these could be is currently anyone’s guess.

A report in The Sun quotes a series insider as saying: “Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on their plans for the anniversary, so as to not spoil anything for viewers. But in scenes just filmed they have shot a huge explosion that tears The Vic apart.

“The pub is always central to the drama but this time they are taking it even further with lives expected to be left hanging in the balance. The 40th is such an iconic moment in the show’s history, and bosses want to make sure it’s one that viewers are going to remember.”

They added: “News of such a momentous event is set to send fans of the soap into a tailspin of speculation over the next two months.”

In 2010, the Queen Vic was nearly destroyed in a fire on ‘EastEnders' (BBC)

In October, details of the forthcoming EastEnders Christmas special were leaked after a script was reportedly left on a train by accident.

According to The Sun, a script containing details of two festive episodes of the BBC soap had been discovered on a Thameslink train at Elstree & Borehamwood station, near the filming location Elstree Studios, on 31 October.

It is claimed that the scripts reveal that a significant character will be killed off this Christmas.

The wife of the passenger who found the scipt told the publication: “There’s a real twist that will shock everyone and a main character is killed off. It’s an incredible storyline.”

She added: “The script was clearly owned by an actress in EastEnders because her lines were highlighted and there were Post-it notes with scribbled writing stuck to the pages.”

“There was also a page with the actress’s filming schedule written in pencil. We desperately wanted to get the script back to her.”

The identity of the actor who seemingly misplaced the script has not been revealed.

An EastEnders spokesperson told the newspaper in a statement: “A big thank you to The Sun for the safe return of our festive scripts.”