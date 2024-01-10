EastEnders hints how The Six could be caught out in latest episode

EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.



EastEnders has hinted how The Six could eventually be caught out in the show's latest scenes.



Wednesday's episode (January 10), which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, saw Denise, Suki, Stacey, Linda and Kathy come together again to move Keanu's body.

The women buried Keanu under the floorboards of Kathy's Café following the events of Christmas Day, but were forced to rethink this decision because of the reconstruction work that's due to start on the building.

With Linda's alcohol relapse continuing to pose a potential problem for them, Kathy demanded she pull her act together and insisted Linda join them for another meeting in the barrel store.

Denise was also less than impressed with Linda's behaviour, and Kathy had to intervene to stop a row erupting between them.

The group eventually agreed to meet at the café later that night, where they had agreed they would attempt to move Keanu's body.

However, this didn't go entirely to plan either when another row erupted between Denise and Linda.

On edge, Linda went into panic mode when she heard a car alarm outside and begged the others to let her go outside for some air.

Denise wasn't having any of this, convinced Linda would blow their cover.

Things soon turned physical between the women as the others tried to stop Denise's attack on Linda.

As things got out of control, Denise ended up being pushed into the grave – right on top of Keanu’s corpse.

Although Denise was helped out of the hole, it later became clear that the incident could have had bigger consequences than any of them could have imagined.

While The Six believed the grim task was done – having dug a deeper hole, which they covered in cement – Linda left them all furious when she revealed that she hadn't actually disposed of the murder weapon yet.

That wasn't the worst of it though. As the women all headed home, Denise's fatal mistake became clear – her signature 'D' necklace had been buried with Keanu's body.

