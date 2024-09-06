EastEnders to introduce new Avani romance mystery

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders is set to introduce a new romance mystery for Avani Nandra-Hart.

Avani and her mum Priya arrived in Walford last year to surprise her dad Ravi, who had no idea she existed. Priya and Ravi also share son Nugget, who lived with Ravi following his bitter split from Priya years ago.

Last week, Avani narrowly avoided being involved in the crowd crush at Peggy's. She arrived at the club with Amy and Nugget, who both managed to get inside, but Avani was denied entry for being underage.

Chelsea messed with the booking system at the club, which led to a tragic incident, as the venue became overcrowded. Lauren was injured in the crush, and Jack was later devastated to discover that Amy was in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In scenes set to air next week, Avani is spending time with Barney but isn't paying attention to him, as she is focusing on texting someone else.

A fed up Barney asks Avani who she's messaging and realises it's a boy. Avani snaps at him to stop talking about it, but it's clear that Barney has touched a nerve. Who is Avani talking to?

Barney made his debut on the show earlier this year, with his dad Teddy Mitchell and brother Harry. Teddy, who is the estranged son of Stevie Mitchell, arrived in Walford to reconnect with his family.

Following the crowd crush episode, EastEnders has since shared an update on Amy's condition.

On August 31, doctors delivered the news that Amy had fractured her pelvis after suffering a cardiac arrest. She remained asleep but was in a stable condition.

Elsewhere, the police arrived and explained that they had examined the club's office laptop and found that extra tickets were illegally issued using Penny's staff login. Penny was therefore taken to the police station for an interview under caution.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

