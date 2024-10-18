EastEnders' Jack to make a big discovery in new blackmail plot

EastEnders spoilers follow.



Eastenders' Jack Branning is set to make a big discovery as Harry Mitchell applies the pressure in a new blackmail storyline.

After the events of the horrific club crush, Jack has been struggling to deal with Amy's severe injuries, which he believed were caused by his eldest daughter Penny.

In actual fact, it was Chelsea Fox who inadvertently caused the chaos, later asking her mum Denise to keep her secret. Denise eventually told the truth about Chelsea, which left Jack and Penny demanding justice.

BBC

BBC

Related: Best streaming services 2024

However, recent episodes saw Jack siding with Chelsea, as he believed Penny would receive a lighter punishment if she took the fall for the incident.

Furious Penny vowed she would get revenge on her dad for throwing her under the bus, and asked Harry to help. After an altercation with Harry, Jack punched him in the face, and was caught on camera by Tommy Moon.

In next week's episodes, Penny and Harry make a plan to use the video as leverage against her dad. When Jack heads to The Arches to demand answers, Harry tells him he has until the end of the week to agree to the blackmail terms.

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders spoilers - worrying Kat update in Tommy abuse story

Later, Jack shares a worrying discovery with a shocked Penny, who decides to confront Harry. What did Jack find out?

Unimpressed by the discovery, Harry first reassures his partner in crime and then hits back at Jack by moving up the blackmail deadline to the very next day.

Jack is powerless against Harry's threats and reluctantly agrees to turn a blind eye to his dodgy dealings. But will the duo get away with their scheme or does detective Jack have a back-up plan?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like