EastEnders' Jack Branning makes huge decision in early iPlayer release

EastEnders' Jack Branning made a life-changing decision in the show's latest episode (April 3), as Keanu's body was discovered.

Jack demanded answers from Stacey and Denise in Wednesday's edition, which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, having caught them sneaking into the closed-down café at night.

Stacey had agreed to help Denise retrieve her signature 'D' necklace, which had been buried with Keanu's body earlier in the year.

Although Stacey and Denise attempted to lie to Jack, he wasn't having any of it and threatened police intervention if they didn't tell him the truth.

Denise was subsequently forced to tell Jack everything, leaving him floored. As he reeled from the revelation, Jack was initially hurt that Denise hadn't felt able to confide in him and insisted they do the right thing.

Pointing out that neither Denise nor Stacey actually killed Keanu, Jack wanted them to walk away from the scene of the crime as there would be nothing to link them to it.

This led to Denise explaining about her necklace, putting Jack in an impossible situation.

Adamant that he couldn't lose Denise to prison, Jack decided to put his future on the line and retrieve the missing necklace alone, to prevent any crime scene contamination.

After sending Denise and Stacey away, Jack managed to find the necklace among the rubble but faced a race against time when a drunk Bernie tried to break into the café.

Alfie, who had just returned home from his holiday, had been lumbered with Bernie, following her night of drinking with Felix in The Albert.

Against Alfie's advice, Bernie entered the café for a late-night snack, just as Jack secretly exited out the back.

Denise was overcome with relief when she realised Jack had managed to find her necklace but this was short-lived when a horrified Bernie discovered a body under the floorboards.

It wasn't long before police were circling the Square, as Stacey braced herself to tell the rest of The Six the news. What now for them?

