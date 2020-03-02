'EastEnders' star James Bye names co-stars as godparents to youngest son

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Davood Ghadami (L) and James Bye attend the 21st National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

EastEnders star James Bye has named two of his co-stars as godparents of his youngest son, Hugo.

In a sweet move Bye – who plays fruit and veg flogger Martin Fowler in the BBC soap – revealed how Lacey Turner and Davood Ghadami (Stacey Fowler and Kush Kazemi) were honoured to be called upon for godparent duty.

Bye told OK! Magazine about the moment he asked the famous pair if they would do the honours. He said: “As soon as Hugo was born, I knew straight away that I wanted to ask them and we are eternally grateful that they accepted.”

He also revealed how close friend Ghadami was asked to do a speech at one-year-old Hugo’s baptism and how it left the church silent because it was so ‘engaging.’

Bye – who has played Martin since 2014 – also spoke to the publication about asking on-screen wife Lacey Turner to be a godparent. Turner is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her first daughter, Dusty in June last year.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Lacey Turner attends the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre on June 3, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) More

He explained: “I took Lacey out for lunch to ask her. I was quite nervous and I was getting choked up asking her.

“Bless her, she was really taken aback and said it was an honour.”

Bye’s wife, Victoria, added that the couple are looking forward to seeing Hugo and Dusty grow up together, as the tots are so close in age.

Hugo was baptised in front of friends and family – including Turner and Ghadami – at an intimate gathering in Buckinghamshire.

Meanwhile, Turner recently confirmed in an interview with The Sun that she’ll be returning as feisty Stacey.

She said: “I think it will be hard to go back to work as much as I’m looking forward to working again. I will miss Dusty because you get so used to spending all day every day together. She’s great company.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: (L-R) James Bye, Lacey Turner and Davood Ghadami attend The British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre on June 3, 2017 in Manchester, England. The British Soap Awards will be aired on June 6 on ITV at 8pm. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) More

‘Being a mother is by far the hardest job I have ever done in my life. But it’s also the best thing in the world. It has changed me because it makes you see everything differently. It highlights what’s important and what isn’t! I think I’m much more chilled out now I’m a mother.’

Stacey is currently on the run after bashing Phil Mitchell over the head with a wrench and leaving him for dead.

EastEnders continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.