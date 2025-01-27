EastEnders legend Lacey Turner reveals bizarre reason she dreaded her first scene on the BBC soap

Lacey Turner has revealed why she dreaded doing her first scene in EastEnders credit:Bang Showbiz

Lacey Turner dreaded her first scene in ‘EastEnders’ because she had to eat a cheese sandwich.

The 36-year-old actress joined the long-running BBC soap as Stacey Slater in 2004 and was "too scared" to tell anyone on set that she didn't like the dairy product that the script called for her character to eat.

She told co-star Jessie Wallace (Kat Slater) on her 'We Started Here' podcast: "That first scene I had to do was dreadful.

"I was too scared to tell anyone that I didn't like cheese, and I had a monologue, and in the kitchen is Mo [Laila Morse] - all these people I've been watching because, on my little market stall that I used to work on, I used to see you drive in and out all the time, all of you.

"It's so scary, and I had to make the sandwich and say the speech, and then eat the sandwich at the end.

"And I just thought, 'Oh god.'"

The actress stayed with the programme until 2010 following the show's 'Who Killed Archie?' storyline for the 25th anniversary and went on to appear in 'Call the Midwife' and 'Our Girl' over the next four years.

Lacey - who already has Dusty, five, and Trilby, three with husband Matt Kay - gave birth to daughter Gipsy Olive on January 17 so is on maternity leave.

But Lacey previously insisted that she wants to stay with the programme for the long run because it allows her to have a "balance" in life.

She told OK! Magazine: "I’d love to stay there until I’m 90! I just love working there and I love my character. Plus, I manage to have a good work/life balance as we only live down the road from the studio, so I’m usually home for Dusty’s bath and bed."