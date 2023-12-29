EastEnders lines up tension for Peter Beale and Penny Branning
EastEnders is lining up tension between Peter Beale and Penny Branning in new scenes on the soap.
Lauren Branning is set to return to Albert Square in the New Year alongside her cousin Penny, and in scenes airing on January 11, the pair will start flat hunting after finally resolving their differences.
However, Peter causes complications after forbidding the two from living with his and Lauren's son Louie as Penny is caught up in the drug world.
Penny tries to charm Peter in order to convince him that she is a good person – but will it work?
Actress Jacqueline Jossa recently opened up about her comeback as Lauren, explaining: "She's just spent Christmas in Paris with Penny and Louie, but she has had boys on her mind – well, one boy in particular. She's also been feeling pretty homesick.
"She seems to have grown. There is still this unspoken and underlying thing that she's Max's daughter, and she always will be. Lauren always fights against that to try to become a better person."
The star added: "She doesn't want to be like her dad, and that's really apparent. Louie is her main focus, and she's fiercely protective of him. I want to say she doesn't lose her head as much, but I don’t know if that's true. I think she can navigate it slightly differently.
"She's grown up a little bit – she's not that 20-year-old girl who screams and shouts at everybody. That's still there in the mix, though."
