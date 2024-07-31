EastEnders’ Nish makes a huge discovery in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Wednesday’s episode (July 31), which is available to watch on streaming service BBC iPlayer now and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders’ Nish Panesar has made a huge discovery about his family in the show’s latest episode.

In recent weeks, Vinny has been secretly working with Suki to reclaim the Panesar empire, while also pretending to be on his dad’s side.

This week, Priya gatecrashed a meeting where Vinny and Nish were trying to charm a client, so to impress his dad, he kicked Priya out of the house.

In today’s episode, which airs on BBC Two tonight, Nish and Ravi prepared to take Nugget to his dialysis session, and when Priya asked to come, they turned her down.

BBC

Priya turned to Denzel for help and struck a deal with him where he would get time with Nugget, using her hospital visiting rights, if he put in a good word with his friend for her.

The pair arrived at the hospital just as Ravi and Nish went to get a coffee, and while Nugget was happy to see Denzel, he was less pleased to see his mum.

Priya tried to make amends, but Nugget was still furious after he witnessed her and Nish kissing before his collapse.

It looked like she might be turning a corner with her son, but at that point Ravi and Nish returned and a huge row broke out, leading Nugget to tell everyone to leave.

BBC

Nish threatened Priya and said that if she continued trying to get back into the family, he would make sure she never saw her kids again.

Denzel thanked Priya for allowing him to see Nugget, and their conversation gave her an idea of what to do next.

She told the shop assistant in the Minute Mart to take the afternoon off, then she invented a problem with the electric and summoned Nish.

As he checked the fuse box, Priya handcuffed Nish to the pipes and attempted to film a video of him admitting that they never slept together.

BBC

When he refused to do so, Priya decided to leave Nish trapped in the shop overnight, even purposely putting his heart medication out of reach.

But later, Suki and Vinny came into the shop, confused about why it was closed, and they proceeded to discuss their plans – with Vinny admitting that he is working to bring his dad down.

What the pair didn’t realise is that Nish had heard the entire conversation, their secret team-up now out in the open.

Will Nish be okay, and what will he do with this new information?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

