EastEnders' Phil Mitchell to drop a bombshell at Sharon and Keanu's wedding

Phil Mitchell is set to drop a bombshell during Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor's wedding in EastEnders.

The Walford crime boss recently found evidence that Keanu's family were involved in Albie's kidnapping, though Keanu pushed the blame onto his mum, Karen Taylor, to save himself.

However, the truth is set to finally come out at the worst possible moment — in the middle of Keanu and Sharon's wedding on Christmas Day.

The day begins with the couple putting the final touches on their wedding outfits at No.43, before heading over to the church to exchange vows. Throughout the day, Sharon struggles with her guilt over not telling Phil he's really the biological father of her son, Albie.

As the ceremony gets underway, Sharon is gleaming in her white wedding gown, but before the couple can officially tie the knot, Phil barges into the church.

Phil announces to the whole community that Keanu was actually behind Albie's kidnapping and had let his mother Karen escape with the ransom money.

Sharon is horrified by the revelation, leaving the church quickly with best mate Linda Carter by her side. Kathy Cotton and Denise Fox rush off to comfort Sharon, narrowly avoiding their estranged spouses Rocky Cotton and Jack Branning on the way.

This sets the stage for four members of The Six to come together in the Queen Vic, which is where we already know a dead body will be found on Christmas night.

What will cause Stacey Slater and Suki Kaur Panesar to join them — and who will end up dead?

Viewers will need to keep in mind that EastEnders will not be releasing the Christmas Day episode early on BBC iPlayer, so fans will need to watch it live at 9.45pm on BBC One.

