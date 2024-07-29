EastEnders’ Reiss Colwell faces questions in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Monday’s episode (July 29), which is available to watch on streaming service BBC iPlayer now and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders’ Reiss Colwell is set to face more questions about Debbie’s death, in the show’s latest episode.

Last week, Reiss felt he had run out of options to solve his financial woes and was under pressure to pay back Phil and Sharon for a fake investment scheme.

Reiss was unaware that Sonia was planning to sell their house to solve their problems, so in a shocking twist, he killed his comatose wife Debbie.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Related: Best streaming services

In the latest episode, which airs on BBC Two tonight, Sonia confirmed to Reiss that she had taken the house off the market, so they were able to continue living there.

The police called round to say that Debbie’s post-mortem had been carried out and they could visit her in the mortuary, but Reiss was indignant that he didn’t want to, and he snapped when Sonia said how devoted he was to his wife.

Reiss told Sonia that he was upset he wasn’t there right at the end, and she encouraged him to start thinking about himself now.

Phil found Reiss in the Square and, even though he was informed of Debbie’s passing, he demanded a return on his investment and regular updates on the repayment.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Related: EastEnders casts Laila Rouass as character from Suki and Nish's past

Reiss went into The Vic and ordered a whisky, but Zack encouraged him not to drink, and he spoke about how saying goodbye to baby Peach gave him and Whitney comfort.

Reiss decided that he would go and see Debbie and apologised to Sonia, but she asked him what Phil wanted earlier, having spotted their altercation earlier.

She was angry that Phil was talking to Reiss about money so soon after Debbie’s death, and Reiss was forced to admit that he stole from him.

Sonia was shocked by this revelation, but Reiss talked his way out of things again, and she suggested that they go and see Debbie before dealing with the rest of their problems.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Related: EastEnders star explains Vinny and Ravi's rivalry amid Nish drama

In the mortuary, Reiss convinced himself that he had done Debbie a favour as she had no quality of life, before taking her wedding ring from her hand and breaking down in tears.

As Reiss and Sonia looked to the future, he got a shock when Debbie’s parents Brenda and Hugh arrived at the mortuary.

Suspicious about Debbie’s sudden death, Brenda said: "Something happened to our little girl, and I’m going to find out what."

Will Reiss get found out?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like