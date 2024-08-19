EastEnders reveals new details about George Knight’s brothers’ arrival

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has revealed further details about the first appearances of George Knight’s brothers.

Last week, it was announced that Dayo Koleosho and Jonathan Nyati will be joining the show as George’s backstory will be explored further.

George found out earlier this year that his adoptive father Eddie had murdered his birth father when he tried to reunite with his son, a crime that was covered up for decades.

While his birth mother had also died, George discovered that he had two biological brothers, though he decided not to contact them.

In scenes that will air next week, family friend Angela calls George to say that his brothers will be visiting from Ghana, but George is reluctant to meet them as he is concerned over how they feel about their father’s death.

But Gina and Anna give their dad some advice, and he eventually agrees to meeting them in The Vic.

When Kojo and Kobina arrive, George is emotional and, as they get to know each other, Kobina tells him that Kojo is autistic.

But things turn sour when George reveals to his brothers that he witnessed their father’s murder, assuming that they already knew about this.

George tells Kojo and Kobina everything about their father’s death, and they decide to leave. Junior encourages his dad to try to fix their relationship, but when he calls Kobina there's no answer.

Meanwhile, Kojo wanders off by himself, overwhelmed by what has just happened, and Martin calls George when he gets frustrated in the café.

George calms Kojo down and they have an emotional chat, after which he decides to make amends with his brothers.

After the dramatic events involving the crush at Peggy’s, Kojo stays the night at The Vic, but Elaine is concerned that he might have another outburst.

She is proved right when Kojo continues to react badly, but Kobina then returns to defuse things and help his brother.

George and Kobina finds themselves at loggerheads again as they continue to talk about their father’s murder.

Kobina then reveals that he and Kojo plan to head back to Ghana. Will George be able to convince them to stay?

