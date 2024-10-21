EastEnders reveals huge danger for Barney Mitchell in iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Monday’s episode (October 21), which is available to watch now on streaming service BBC iPlayer and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders has revealed a terrifying ordeal for Barney Mitchell in the show’s latest episode.

Last week, Avani was feeling pressured into having sex with her secret older boyfriend Mason, but Tommy overheard a conversation and told Priya her intentions.

When Priya confronted her daughter, Avani lied and said that she was going out with Barney, which reassured Priya that she was safe.

BBC

Related: Best streaming services

In today’s episode, Avani texted Mason to say she had got the condoms, but Nugget caught her and was concerned about his sister.

Avani asked Barney to cover for her and say they were together this afternoon, while she secretly meets up with Mason.

Ravi got suspicious that she was hiding something, and he confiscated her phone, before asking Priya to help him gain access to Avani’s messages.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry warns of "worst" to come from Nish

Priya told him that Avani was dating Barney before telling him the passcode, but Ravi was reassured and returned the phone without snooping.

Avani met up with Mason in his car and he was keen to have sex, but she felt uncomfortable and rejected his advances.

Mason reacted badly to this and dragged her out of the car, and Avani was left on the floor shaking, with cuts and bruises.

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Danny Dyer shares 40th anniversary return hopes

Meanwhile, Ravi offended Priya when talking about the past, and when he tried to apologise, the ex-couple ended up almost kissing before they were interrupted by Zack.

But Ravi then spotted Nugget helping an injured Avani back to the Square and demanded to know who had done this to her.

Nugget was forced into telling his dad about the texts to someone called ‘M’, and Ravi assumed that this stood for ‘Mitchell’ and Barney was the culprit.

BBC

Related: EastEnders teases big Halloween drama in new advanced spoilers

Ravi found Barney on the bench and, having his friend’s back, he confirmed the lie that he was with Avani this afternoon.

Scared about what Ravi might do, Barney ran away and escaped through the market, but he was eventually caught.

Ravi was determined to teach Barney a lesson, even though he is completely innocent, and marched him up to the bridge before dangling him over by his feet.

With Barney’s life in serious danger, will he be okay?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like