EastEnders reveals outcome of Junior betrayal in early iPlayer episode

EastEnders spoilers follow from Thursday’s episode (June 6), which hasn’t yet aired on BBC One.

EastEnders has aired the outcome of Junior Knight’s betrayal in the latest episode.

This week, the show shocked viewers as Cindy sought comfort in Junior after being rejected by his dad George, and the pair slept together.

In the previous episode, George overheard a conversation between Cindy and Junior that suggested he had found out about their passionate affair.

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Linda Carter to suffer a setback in funeral story

But in today’s instalment, it was revealed that he had only found out Junior had cheated on Monique, and Bianca confirmed that she was the other woman – while his secret with Cindy remained under wraps.

A furious George drew on his own experience and encouraged his son to come clean to Monique, stressing that secrets have their way of coming out.

But Junior was reluctant, and he told his dad that he was on his final warning with Monique, having cheated on her several times in the past.

Regardless, George told Junior he was on borrowed time with his wife, so he decided to be honest with Monique and confess that he had been unfaithful yet again.

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Danielle Harold and Max Bowden set for TV reunion

Monique was heartbroken by Junior’s confession, and confronted Bianca after she found out that he had slept with her.

But Bianca told her that her conscience was clear as she didn’t know Junior was married at the time and said Monique would be better off without him.

Monique then made a big decision, telling Junior that she was leaving him and would be going back to Dubai with Xavier.

They both left Albert Square that evening in a hasty exit, and Junior said an emotional goodbye to his son.

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Bianca Jackson to discover Reiss' money secret

With his future left uncertain, Junior decided to take George up on his offer to invest in his business, and George confirmed that the money was his.

But when Cindy left the pub, Junior followed her out and told her the news that he would be sticking around.

While Cindy said that their affair was a one-off, Junior wasn’t so convinced, and said, "We’ll see."

Cindy then walked away with a smile on her face – is her liaison with Junior really over?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like