EastEnders reveals Teddy’s big gesture in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Thursday’s episode (August 22), which is available to watch on streaming service BBC iPlayer now and hasn’t yet aired on TV.

EastEnders has revealed Teddy Mitchell’s kind gesture to Chelsea Fox in the show’s latest episode.

This week, Chelsea said goodbye to No.1 after she recently found out that Gray – who currently resides in prison – was selling up.

But she wasn’t happy when she found out that Teddy had already bought the house for him and his boys to have a fresh start in Walford.

The new Mitchells decided to throw a housewarming party to get to know their neighbours, and in today’s episode, they went about inviting guests to their event.

Kim was annoyed with them about her niece Chelsea’s ordeal, telling Teddy and Harry that she has been paying off Gray’s mortgage for years yet has been left with nothing.

Teddy told her that he bought the house to be closer to his family and to get Barney into a better school. But Harry later asked his dad why he lied, and it is clear they are hiding why they came to Walford in the first place.

Chelsea was naturally suspicious of Teddy, but he was determined to make things right and paid for her coffee when her card was declined.

Teddy met with Gray’s lawyer to finalise the sale of the house, but he asked him to add one clause before the deal became official.

At the party, Honey asked Barney what was so bad about his old school, and their lies were close to unravelling.

Chelsea later arrived at the party, and Teddy told her the news that in the meeting with Gray’s lawyer, he threatened to pull out of the sale unless Gray put £30,000 in a trust fund for Jordan.

She was shocked by Teddy’s gesture and was unsure about whether she even wanted Gray’s money, but she was grateful for this act of kindness.

In private, Harry told his dad that he had just taken a call and had been told that ‘you-know-who’ from back home is trying to find out where they moved to.

Teddy reassured his son that he has everything under control and promised he had big plans for their new life in Walford.

Viewers will remember that Harry was beat up when he returned to their previous home earlier this week. Who is this mysterious figure from their past, and who are Teddy and his boys running from?

