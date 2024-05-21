EastEnders reveals Whitney and Zack wedding fallout in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow from Tuesday’s episode (May 21) which hasn’t yet aired on BBC One.

EastEnders has revealed the fallout between Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson after their dramatic wedding ceremony, in the show’s latest episode.

At the end of yesterday’s instalment, while Whitney was reading out her vows, Britney revealed that Zack had cheated on her with her best friend Lauren.

Today’s episode followed on immediately after the shock revelation, and when she realised that Britney was telling the truth, a furious Whitney violently attacked Lauren and then slapped Zack, before leaving the registry office.

Britney was concerned that Whitney hated her for spilling the beans, but Whitney reassured her that this wasn’t the case, and said: "Listen, you told the truth, that was a good thing to do. You showed me that you love me by doing that."

Overhearing this conversation, Bianca looked guilty – as she has known about Zack’s betrayal for weeks but has decided to keep it to herself.

Bianca confronted Zack and begged him not to tell Whitney that she knew, in a desperate attempt to save her relationship with her stepdaughter.

Later, Zack called round to see Whitney, where she found out he was aware that Britney knew about his secret and had emotionally blackmailed her to keep quiet.

After the couple shared a sweet moment with baby Dolly, Britney told Whitney that she wanted to return to Milton Keynes and her biological mum, out of fear that Whitney would blame her if Zack cheated on her again in the future.

Following this, Whitney told Zack that she didn’t trust him anymore, and was scared that she would always be paranoid that he was having an affair.

While she admitted that if it was just her, she would probably take him back, she said that she had to put her daughters first and do what is best for them.

"Me and you," she told Zack, "We’re over. We’re done."

Now she has decided to end her relationship with Zack for good, what is next for Whitney?

