EastEnders script leak teases major Christmas death

A leaked script from EastEnders has seemingly teased a major event during the festive season, with a death to occur at Christmas.

As per The Sun, an unnamed star for the soap reportedly left classified scripts on a train on October 31, with a passenger noticing they had been mislaid before reading them.

The passenger reportedly attempted to return the scripts to the actor, but eventually handed them to the newspaper after the star didn’t respond after four days.

The newspaper eventually contacted bosses at the soap to organise the safe return of the document, with Colin Salmon — who was confirmed not to be the actor who misplaced the scripts — being pictured with a reporter as they were handed back.

The contents of the script reportedly contained scenes in which a “main character” will be “killed off”, with the passenger's wife describing the storyline as “incredible.” The scenes were reportedly filmed between October 14 and November 15, with the time spanning across three episodes.

“A big thank you to The Sun for the safe return of our festive scripts,” said a spokesperson for the soap. “We know just how much the audience loves watching the drama unfold for themselves, rather than having it spoilt — so our surprises will remain a treat this Christmas and beyond.”

While the festive season is set to be packed with drama, the BBC soap is set to welcome back a familiar face in the coming weeks, with Louisa Lytton reprising her role as Ruby Allen after a three-year absence.

“I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford,” said Lytton of her return. “I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

The soap has even bigger moments to come as it will celebrate its 40th anniversary early next year with a live episode where fans can vote on the outcome.

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

