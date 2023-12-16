EastEnders shares aftermath of Jack and Stacey's shock passion

EastEnders spoilers follow.



EastEnders' Jack Branning will be caught out over his one-night stand with Stacey Slater next week.

The closing moments of Thursday's episode (December 14) saw Jack share a passionate kiss with Stacey Slater, following months of problems with Denise.

It had previously been confirmed that Jack and Denise would be hit by another infidelity over the Christmas period, leaving their marriage in more jeopardy.

Sure enough, Jack is full of regret in Monday's scenes (December 18) when he wakes up full of regret for sleeping with Stacey.

He lashes out at Amy and Ricky, who are quick to report back to Denise when they see her in the Square.

Denise heads home, determined to fight for her marriage, but is shocked when Jack reveals he slept with someone else.

Devastated, Denise is keen to get answers from Jack, but they are interrupted by Raymond.

Denise is later annoyed to find a necklace and reasons it must belong to Jack’s mystery woman.

Jack lies and insists she was a stranger when pressed by Denise, but she later discovers the truth after spotting a clandestine meeting between Jack and Stacey.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at a recent EastEnders press event, Diane Parish – who plays Denise – said: "It's total betrayal. It's total betrayal, not just from Jack, but from somebody that Denise considered as a friend.

"Out of all the people in the Square, Denise has had a lot of beef but she has never had beef with Stacey and has never had any problems with her. She was very supportive about the whole thing with Lily's baby and everything like that, so it's like literally the rug being pulled completely from under her.

"I think Denise has been wracked with guilt over what happened with Ravi and has been working so hard to get that back. I think if he'd said, 'Look, I picked up some girl, it was a one-night thing', she'd have been like, 'Okay'. But no."

Lacey Turner – who plays Stacey – added: "I think Stacey does have some sort of feelings for him. I do think that she does and I don't think she quite knows what they are, but there is something there."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

